Twin Peaks Hosts Samuel Adams Octoberfest Raise the Stein Competitions

DALLAS – Twin Peaks is transporting guests to Munich by testing their strength during its Samuel Adams Octoberfest Raise the Stein competitions.

Starting at 6 p.m. every Thursday and Friday, Sept. 17-Oct. 2, Twin Peaks will host a traditional Bavarian endurance contest at all of its locations systemwide.

During each contest, contestants must hold a one-liter filled stein in an outstretched arm for as long as possible. The filled stein will weigh roughly five pounds and must be kept parallel to the ground at all times.

Each winner will receive a commemorative Sam Adams stein. Each competition will be free to enter and guests can participate by signing up in the restaurant.

