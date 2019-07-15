Twin Peaks Debuts Crisp Refreshing New Mexican-Style Lager La Güera

It’s beer o’clock somewhere and Twin Peaks is fueling its own fiesta with a new, refreshing cerveza – La Güera.

Expertly brewed at the Twin Peaks Brewing Co in Irving, Texas, La Güera is a light Mexican-style lager with a crisp, fresh taste and dressed with a lime. To make it even more tasty, it’s brewed with high end corn, giving it just a touch of sweetness and depth of color.

La Güera is a thirst-quenching beer that pairs deliciously with many items on the menu while cooling you off on a hot summer day. With this revitalizing brew, get ready to find yourself saying “Más cerveza, por favor” all day long.

The ice-cold La Güera is the perfect palate cleanser and is especially satisfying after enjoying something spicy, like Twin Peaks’ Spicy Cajun Wings. It’s the refreshing answer every Twin Peaks beer-lover has been searching for.

“I’d been wanting to create a Mexican-style lager for a long time and we figured it would be perfect if it could make its debut just in time for summer,” said Brew Master Coty Bell. “We brewed the pilot batch back in November and started tweaking it to create the perfect brew. After much experimentation, we’re ready for it to make its debut! We’re confident that La Güera will be a successful addition to the Twin Peaks menu and we can’t wait for our guests to try it out.”

La Güera makes an excellent addition to Twin Peaks’ exisiting Michelada as the draft base, so give the new brew a try in the savory, popular drink.

The Mexican-style lager is only available in Texas Twin Peaks locations. In addition to this cool brew debut, 22-ounce drafts are available for just $3.50 through July 7 at select locations.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

Twin Peaks currently has 83 locations in 26 states.

For more information on Twin Peaks, including a complete menu and locations, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.