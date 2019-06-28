Twin Peaks Addison to Celebrate 2019 Contest Winner

Twin Peaks hosted its annual Miss Twin Peaks Contest last week, and Caitlynn Forbes from the Addison location was crowned the 2019 winner!

To celebrate this exciting achievement, the Addison location, located at 5260 Belt Line Road, will be hosting a special Miss Twin Peaks 2019 Signing Party, along with its Bourbon and Brews event, from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 28.

At the event, there will be giveaways and complimentary tastings of Wild Turkey Longbranch Bourbon and Samuel Adams Seasonal Brew, in addition to photo opportunities with the 2019 Miss Twin Peaks!

For more information about the event, visit here.

See photos from the 2018 contest here