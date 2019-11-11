Twenty One Pilots @ Dickies Arena 11.8.19

Photos and words by Dustin Schneider

After years of planning and hard work, it was finally time to break in Fort Worth’s latest gem, Dickies Arena. Sure there was a preview concert earlier in the week that was invite-only, but this was the first time the general public was going to get to enjoy a production on a grand scale. And what better way to kick things off then with current millennial heartthrobs Twenty One Pilots.

A few songs into their hyper-charged set, singer Tyler Joseph took a second to address the crowd saying, “They say this is the first show in this arena, let’s break it in right, OK?”

For the next two hours, the band and nearly sold-out crowd of 14,000 did just that, singing and dancing in unison. And the emotions ran wild, within the first three songs of the night the crowd had gone from fanatic, to tears, back to fanatic at breakneck speeds. Having never seen them before, this was something I wasn’t prepared for. Nor was I ready for all the yellow duct tape, yellow bandannas, and yellow shirts that the fans had adorned themselves with. Walking through the concourse of the arena before the show began, I began to wonder if I had stumbled upon some sort of cult gathering, but by the time the show ended I completely understood the passion of the Twenty One Pilot devotees. In a world full of disposable music, Joesph and drummer Josh Dun sell their product well and it’s exciting to see an arena full of individuals that ardent about a musical artist these days.

The Banditos Tour wrapped Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

New York City’s Misterwives opened up the evening celebrating the release of their latest five-song ep “Mini Bloom” that was released that morning.

Misterwives