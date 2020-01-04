Tulane Wins Armed Forces Bowl

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

FORT WORTH — Tulane Green Wave quarterback Justin McMillan led a second half rally that included three touchdown passes en route to a 30-13 win over the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles in the 17th annual Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Amon Carter Stadium.

In what was the first game in 10 years for the two schools that are roughly 100 miles apart, Southern Miss got off to a hot start with two touchdowns in their first two possessions. However, a hamstring injury to running back De’Michael Harris and a shoulder injury to starting quarterback Jack Abraham just prior to halftime derailed their offensive attack.

Following Southern Miss’ 13-0 lead, Tulane rattled off 30 unanswered points. Tulane tied the game early in the third quarter on a 52-yard touchdown pass from McMillan to to Jalen McCleskey.

McMillan ended up going 9-of-10 for 193 yards in the second half and added two more touchdown passes to seal the win.

McMillan, who played his high school ball at nearby Cedar Hill High School before transferring to Tulane from LSU, was named Armed Forces Bowl MVP in his final college game.

The American Red Cross surprised the family of Army Private First Class Justin Blanco and his wife Master Sargeant Monica Blanco by reuniting the pair with their family during today's game. pic.twitter.com/DRlshbPs3v — LM Armed Forces Bowl (@ArmedForcesBowl) January 4, 2020

Abraham’s loss was huge for the Golden Eagles as he had a 44-yard touchdown pass to Quez Watkins before rushing for their second touchdown. He finished the game going 17-of-23 for 167 yards.

Watkins was named MVP for Southern Miss.

With the Armed Forces Bowl win, Tulane improved to 7-6 for their first back-to-back seven win seasons since 1997 and 1998. The Tulane seniors now graduate with most wins for the school’s graduating class this century. This is also the first time that Tulane has won back-to-back bowl games in school history.

Southern Miss fell to 7-6 following its bowl game loss.