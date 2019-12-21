Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, Kent State 51, Utah State 41

Third Annual 2019 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Notes – Dec. 20, 2019 – Frisco, Texas –

Toyota Stadium

Final Score: Kent State 51, Utah State 41

General Notes

Kent State now leads the series 2-1 between these schools after they split a pair of games in 1973 and ’74.

Utah State won at Kent State 27-24 in ’73, and then KSU returned the favor with a 27-16 victory at USU in

1974. The two schools have played 202 total seasons and 1,996 all-time games since Utah State started

varsity football in 1912. Kent State began its grid program in 1920.

Kent State is now 348-558-28 in 97 seasons and 1-3 in bowls after its first postseason triumph. This was the

first bowl appearance for the Golden Flashes since the 2012 GoDaddy.com Bowl.

KSU also exceeded its composite scoring total – 38 points – in its first three bowl games with 51 markers

this evening.

Utah State is 514-520-28 all-time in 105 campaigns and 5-8 in bowls, including 4-4 in eight bowls over the

last nine seasons – the most successful postseason skein in Aggies annals.

Kent State head coach Sean Lewis is the youngest top mentor in the major college football ranks at age 33.

He is now 9-16-0 in two seasons (7-6 in 2019) at the Golden Flashes helm after playing at Wisconsin in

2006 and ’07. He previously served as a college assistant coach at Omaha, Akron, Eastern Illinois, Bowling

Green, and Syracuse from 2010-17 before joining KSU. Lewis is 1-0 after his first appearance as a FBS

bowl head coach.

Aggies head coach Gary Andersen is 63-67-0 overall as an 11-year college head coach. He was 4-7 at

Southern Utah in 2003, 26-24 in his first tenure at USU from 2009-12, 19-7 at Wisconsin in 2013-14, 7-23 at

Oregon State from 2015-17, and 7-6 in his second stint at Utah State (now 33-30 overall in Logan).

Andersen’s unique career has taken him from an NCAA FCS independent to the Western Athletic

Conference to the Big Ten to the Pac-12 and now to the Mountain West Conference. He is now 1-3-0 in four

bowl tests – three at Utah State and one at Wisconsin.

This game was closer than the first two walkovers in Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl annals. Louisiana

Tech of Conference USA topped SMU of the American Athletic Conference 51-10 (41 points) in the 2017

inaugural while Ohio of the Mid-American Conference downed San Diego State 27-0 (27 points) of the

Mountain West Conference in the 2018 renewal. Those margins averaged 34 points as compared to

tonight’s 10-point verdict by the Golden Flashes.

Four conferences have been represented in the first three TSCFB encounters – Conference USA, the

American, the MAC, and the MWC. The MAC and MWC were pre-contracted for the 2019 skirmish.

Mid-American Conference members open the bowl season at 2-0 in post-2019 contests while Mountain

West Conference schools are a composite 0-1 on the first day of 2019-20 bowl campaign. Buffalo opened

MAC bowl activity with a 31-9 win over Charlotte earlier Friday in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl. The

MAC has a record-tying eight bowl invitees in post-2019 while Toledo was bowl eligible at 6-6 and did not

receive a bid. The MWC boats seven teams in bowls this winter for a total of 16 bowl eligible schools

between these two leagues in ’19.

MAC teams are 42-70 all-time in bowl games since the league was formed in 1947 while MWC squads are

52-44 through Friday’s encounters since the conference began play in 1999.

The MAC is now 10-24 in all bowl games over the last six seasons while MWC members are a composite

19-18 in postseason encounters since 2014.

The MAC is now 19-27 against non-conference opponents (including two bowls) in 2019 while the MWC is

31-19 vs. outside foes this year.

This is the first of seven bowl games for both the MWC and second of eight bowl bouts for the MAC.