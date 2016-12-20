Tough Season Continues for Mavericks

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Alex Al-Kazzaz

The Dallas Mavericks last five games have resulted in just two victories, but Dallas was able to play with heart and show a lot of resilience. Dallas is now 7-21 and their at the bottom of the standings of Southwest Conference.

A Look at Their Last Five Games

Vs Denver: Dallas won 112-92. A respectable win for Dallas and they went the entire game with the lead. This was their second consecutive home victory. Wesley Matthews led the team with 25 points. Harrison Barnes scored 18 points, Deron Williams 17 and Dorian Finney-Smith a career-high of 13. Dallas’ defense forced 16 turnovers, which led to 27 points and they had a total of 49 rebounds. Dallas came into this game as the league’s worst-shooting at 41.5 percent. They finished this game shooting a season-high of 58 percent.

Vs Detroit: Dallas came up short and lost 95-85. In the first half, both teams fought hard and battled to a draw to end the first. In a ten-minute span in the third and fourth quarter, Detroit went on a 27-5 run and Dallas was unable to finish the job even though they were able to stay in the game. Harrison Barnes led the team with 19 points. Deron Williams scored 16 points and Dorian Finney-Smith 8. Defense forced 19 turnovers and 16 points were scored off those turnovers.

Vs Utah: Dallas fell short and lost 103-100. Dallas was able to stay in the game, and with a 9-0 run late in the fourth, they were able to tie the game at 100, but Utah made their game-winning three-point shot with only 0.8 seconds left in regulation. Harrison Barnes led the Mavericks with 21 points, and Deron Williams added an additional 18. Dallas grabbed a total of 48 rebounds.

Vs Sacramento: Dallas won 99-79, thus getting redemption from a previous 31-point loss to Sacramento on December 7. Dallas went the entire game without trailing. Deron Williams, Harrison Barnes, and Wesley Matthews each scored 15 points. Dorian Finney-Smith scored a career-high of 17 points. Devin Harris scored a season-high of 14 points.

Vs Denver: Dallas lost 117-107. Dallas was able to stay in the game until about mid third quarter when they began to fall behind and not able to climb back. Deron Williams led the team with 23 points. Harrison Barnes scored 19 points, and Wesley Matthews 9. J.J. Barea made his return to the lineup and played for 13 minutes, scoring 11 points. Dallas forced 12 turnovers and scored 20 points off those turnovers.

Tomorrow evening, the Mavericks will be in Portland to take on the Trail Blazers. Portland is 8-4 at home and Dallas is 1-13 on the road. Dallas will look to win their first game on the road since November 8.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

12/21 @Trail Blazers 9:00 pm

12/23 @Clippers 9:30 pm

12/26 @Pelicans 7:00 pm