Tottenham to play first Premier League game at new stadium in first week of April

Tottenham plan to play their long-awaited first competitive match at their new stadium against either Brighton or Crystal Palace in the first week of April.
The club have announced two further test events will take place at the end of this month, which should lead to the stadium being granted a safety certificate.
The new ground will then host the Premier League match against Palace on April 3 or against Brighton on the weekend of April 6-7, subject to Brighton’s progress in the FA Cup.
Brighton have been drawn away to Millwall in the sixth round on March 17.
“If Brighton win their FA Cup quarter-final match on Sunday March 17, we shall play Crystal Palace on Wednesday April 3 and Brighton on April 23-24.
“If Brighton lose their FA Cup quarter-final match, we shall play Brighton on April 6-7 (subject to Champions League scheduling) and Crystal Palace on April 23-24.”
The test events at the new stadium will involve Spurs Under-18s playing Southampton on March 24 before a “Legends” match on March 30. Spurs had been scheduled to move to the 62,000-capacity stadium, built on the site of the old White Hart Lane, at the start of the season but construction has been heavily delayed. Instead, the club have been forced to play home games at Wembley for a second-consecutive season.
