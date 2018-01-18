Topgolf Positively Impacting Traditional Golf

DALLAS — Non-golfers are taking a swing at the game and experienced golfers are playing more often after visiting global sports entertainment leader Topgolf, according to a survey recently conducted for Topgolf by the National Golf Foundation.

The NGF research offered a look at two types of Topgolf guests: those who play traditional on-course golf (golfers) and those who don’t (non-golfers). The survey found that, among Topgolf guests, 29 percent of golfers say that playing Topgolf leads them to play more traditional golf. Almost a quarter of golfers, 23 percent, follow the sport more closely as a result of playing Topgolf. More than half of the non-golfers surveyed, 53 percent, say that playing Topgolf has positively influenced their interest in playing traditional golf.

“It’s very exciting to have once again verified that Topgolf increases non-golfers’ interest in playing golf on a green grass course. Topgolf’s success is proof that interest in the traditional game is massive, and Topgolf is an approachable place where golf’s ‘latent demand’ activates that interest,” said Greg Nathan, NGF’s chief business officer. “The golf industry is incredibly fortunate to have Topgolf and other approachable off-course options as a bridge to help turn non-golfers into passionate golfers.”

Survey findings show that among Topgolf guests:

23 percent of new golfers surveyed, who have been playing for three years or less, started playing golf after their first Topgolf experience. Of those, nearly 75 percent say Topgolf influenced their decision to play golf.

75 percent of non-golfers say they are interested in playing golf on a course.

94 percent of non-golfers feel “comfortable” around a Topgolf venue.

99 percent of Topgolf guests surveyed say they will return.

“We have a mantra – ‘What’s good for Topgolf is good for golf, and vice versa.’ It’s a great game that can be enjoyed in a variety of forms, including by watching tournaments on TV featuring Toptracer technology, playing the mobile WGT Golf game, lounging in a Topgolf Swing Suite, hitting balls at a Topgolf Crush sports stadium event or with friends at Topgolf, and of course by playing 18 holes,” said Topgolf Entertainment Group Executive Chairman Erik Anderson. “We’re thrilled to see more people experiencing and enjoying the game.”

Topgolf continues to innovate how guests interact with the sport. Topgolf’s proprietary technology, Toptracer, tracks the flight path, height, speed and distance of every golf shot and displays it on a screen. The technology is frequently seen on television broadcasts of professional golf tournaments. Now Toptracer Range is available to driving ranges worldwide that want a taste of the social, interactive Topgolf experience.

According to the NGF survey, 96 percent of current Topgolf guests find the Toptracer technology appealing. In addition, 43 percent say that Toptracer likely will drive them to visit more frequently.

“The NGF survey results are encouraging as we collaborate with our partners at PGA of America, PGA TOUR, LPGA and others to grow the game,” Anderson said. “Through Toptracer and other innovations such as Topgolf Crush, Topgolf Tour, Topgolf Swing Suite and more, we’re constantly striving to make golf more approachable, accessible and, most importantly, fun.”

About National Golf Foundation

The National Golf Foundation, founded in 1936 and based in Jupiter, Fla., is the industry’s knowledge leader on the U.S. golf economy. NGF delivers independent and objective market intelligence, insights and trends to fulfill its mission: To Foster the Growth and Vitality of the Game and Business of Golf. NGF member courses, clubs, associations, media and myriad golf-related businesses representing every market segment rely on NGF research and resources to support their best decisions.

About the NGF Survey

A 12-minute online survey was conducted among Topgolf Guests in August 2017. A representative sample was provided by Topgolf, consisting of Guests who have recently visited a Topgolf venue. The sample included 1,542 interviews, completed among Guests who visited 30 unique Topgolf venues in the United States.

About Topgolf

Topgolf pioneered a technology to make golf more fun and engaging. It has since emerged as a global sports and entertainment community focused on connecting people in meaningful ways. Today, Topgolf continues to blend technology and entertainment, golfers and non-golfers, children and adults – to create an experience that makes socializing a sport for everyone. No matter the occasion or who you share it with, we believe every great time starts with play, is fueled by food and beverage, moved by music and made possible through community. Every Topgolf venue features dozens of high-tech, climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort, a chef-inspired menu for year-round deliciousness and hundreds of Associates eager to help create the moments that matter. Topgolf is truly everyone’s game, with 40 venues entertaining more than 13 million Guests annually, original content shows, next-gen simulator lounges through Topgolf Swing Suite, the global Topgolf Tour competition, pop-up social experiences like Topgolf Crush, Toptracer technology as seen on TV, and the world’s largest digital golf audience. For more information about Topgolf, including corporate sponsorships, hospitality opportunities or to learn about and view exclusive digital content, please visit topgolf.com.