Top Sporting Events This Autumn

Although the weather is starting to turn cooler outside and the nights are drawing in sooner, there is still plenty of sport to look forward to in autumn. Here is a look at the pick of the action over the next few months around the world.

NBA Returns

The NBA season gets underway on October 22 where defending champions Toronto Raptors will face the New Orleans Pelicans at the Scotiabank Arena in the championship ring ceremony game. There were some huge moves in the NBA off-season with the biggest being forward Kawhi Leonard signing for the Los Angeles Clippers. The LA franchise start the campaign as the favorites to win their first ever NBA Championship in what is set to be a fascinating new season with the Los Angeles Lakers also tipped to be championship contenders.

International Football

There is a host of international football in October and November as Euro 2020 qualification returns. England, who are now 1/100 in the international football betting to qualify for the tournament next summer, face Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Kosovo as their qualifying campaign comes to an end. The draw for Euro 2020 takes place on November 30 and all of the Home Nations will be hoping to have their names in the hat for the major tournament next summer.

Rugby World Cup Final

The Rugby World Cup is already underway in Japan and all eyes will be on the final on November 2. The tournament is spread across three months, with the quarter-finals beginning on October 19. New Zealand are the red-hot favorites to defend the crown they won in 2011 and 2015, however, England will be hoping to cause an upset by winning their second-ever World Cup after their success in 2003.

Formula One Concludes

There are just under two months left of the Formula One season with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix the curtain-raiser for the 2019 season. Lewis Hamilton is in pole position at the top of the drivers’ standings as he bids for his sixth title. The Mercedes driver has won nine races in 2019 and has been successful in Abu Dhabi twice before, including in 2018 when he converted his place on pole into victory.

Joshua v Ruiz II

In boxing, the most anticipated fight of the year is the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr for the WBA (Super), IBF and WBO heavyweight titles. Ruiz Jr stunned the then undefeated boxer back in June in New York, stopping the champion in the seventh round of their contest. The pair will now meet in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia in what is a huge fight for Joshua as he looks to get his career back on track. The winner of this fight could face Deontay Wilder in 2020 to become the undisputed heavyweight champion in the sport.

Enjoy all the action over the next few months in what should be a superb end to what has been a great year in the sporting world.