Top 5 Apps to Use if You’re Stuck at Home in 2020

2020 has been a challenging year, to say the least. As businesses encourage their employees to work from home, you might suddenly find yourself stuck at home for extended durations and without reason to leave the house. But that doesn’t mean you’ll lose your mind!

Use the alone time to catch up on books, listen to podcasts, binge-watch series and movies, and the whole list of things that you’ve been putting away all this while. There are quite a few interesting apps that will help you enjoy your me-time. Here are a few suggestions if you aren’t already aware of them.

The 5 Best Apps to Use in 2020

Google and Apple News – Two of the most popular news apps in the respective stores, Google and Apple news bring all the latest occurrences from around the world at your fingertips. Better yet, they’re free! Apart from the usual pieces of information on current affairs, politics, sports, and more, these collate the biggest stories of the day from some of the biggest media houses and magazines. Apple New also offers a paid service for $9.99 per month that unlocks premium content from The Wall Street Journal, LA Times, and similar channels. Amazon Audible – Audiobooks are perhaps your best friend on a lonely day although they can get expensive really quickly. Kindle’s amazing $14.95 monthly rental plan gives you unlimited access to thousands of interesting books from Amazon’s collection. If you’re so inclined, you can also purchase a copy for offline use. Headspace – Feeling tired or restless for no apparent reason? A little mediation session can help calm the nerves and offer respite from your mundane routine. There are quite a few reputed meditation apps on the App Store and Play Store, but Headspace is the most advanced and holistic platform that we’ve encountered. There are courses that help you stay positive to courses that’ll help you meditate. While the app offers “sleepcasts” that narrate stories in a soothing tone to help you fall asleep. Google Stradia – If you’re not one to shell out an absurd $300 on the latest Xbox or PlayStation, Google Stradia is your ideal companion. The Virtual Machine lets you access a wide range of popular video games from Red Dead Redemption 2 to Destiny 2 and more. But you need high-speed bandwidth to enjoy uninterrupted access since the data constantly pulled from Google’s servers. If you’d like to take the gaming experience to the next level, try your hands at iGaming for a change. Visit Casino Bee for the widest collection of reputed online casinos operating in your area. Disney+ – One of the best content streaming platforms on the internet today, Disney+ is perfect if you’d like to reminisce popular movies and series from your childhood. The app costs $6.99 per month or $12.99 if you include Hulu and ESPN+ . The app includes popular movies from Pixar, Disney, Marvel, apart from a ton of classic TV shows.

Online gambling has seen a massive rise in popularity during the lockdown and some of the older casino apps have witnessed a stark increase in daily activity. We couldn’t compile this list without giving a shoutout to the iGaming industry. If you’re interested in placing wagers of your own, visit Casino Rocket, the best online casino in Australia.