TOOL EXTENDS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR – RETURNING TO DFW

LOS ANGELES – TOOL, who are in the midst of their first North American tour in support of their #1 charting, record-breaking album Fear Inoculum (RCA Records), today announces an additional round of tour dates, kicking off on Jan. 10 in San Diego.

Newly announced dates:

January 10 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

January 12 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

January 15 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

January 17 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

January 18 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

January 21 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

January 22 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

January 28 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

January 29 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

January 31 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

February 1 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Tickets are on-sale with a limited number of VIP packages available exclusively to Tool Army members via Toolband.com.

TOOL begins a two-night stint in Toronto this evening, during their extensive, sold out North American tour. The tour, which sees the band performing in some cities for the first time in over a decade, has received widespread accolades with the Los Angeles Times calling it “impeccable,” the Chicago Tribune describing the outing as a “twisting multimedia rollercoaster of a concert” and The Arizona Republic saying it’s “a visually breathtaking night of dystopian art-rock spectacle.”

Fear Inoculum (http://smarturl.it/TOOLFIa ) arrived on Aug. 30 following years of anticipation. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 and earned heaps of critical praise with NPR saying, “Fear Inoculum was worth the 13 year wait,” Revolver proclaiming the 10-track album “a masterpiece to be dissected for years to come” and Consequence of Sound saying the release finds “TOOL in peak performance.”

Full list of Sold Out North American tour dates :

November 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 12 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 14 Boston, MA TD Garden

November 16 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

November 18 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

November 19 Brooklyn, NY Barclay’s Center

November 21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Casino Arena

November 22 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

November 24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

November 25 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Winter 2020 Tour Dates :

VIP packages available to Tool Army members via toolband.com

TOOL formed in 1990, releasing four multi-platinum studio albums: Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001) and 10,000 Days (2006); two EPs: 72826 (1991) and Opiate (1992) and the limited-edition boxset Salival (2000). The band has won three GRAMMY Awards®: Best Metal Performance (1998, “Ænima”), Best Metal Performance (2002, “Schism”) and Best Recording Package (2007, 10,000 Days). TOOL is Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).