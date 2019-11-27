TOOL EXTENDS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR – RETURNING TO DFW

LOS ANGELES – TOOL, who are in the midst of their first North American tour in support of their #1 charting, record-breaking album Fear Inoculum (RCA Records), today announces an additional round of tour dates, kicking off on Jan. 10 in San Diego.
Newly announced dates:
January 10 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
January 12 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
January 15 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
January 17 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
January 18 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
January 21 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
January 22 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
January 28 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
January 29 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
January 31 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum
February 1 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Tickets are on-sale with a limited number of VIP packages available exclusively to Tool Army members via Toolband.com.
TOOL begins a two-night stint in Toronto this evening, during their extensive, sold out North American tour. The tour, which sees the band performing in some cities for the first time in over a decade, has received widespread accolades with the Los Angeles Times calling it “impeccable,” the Chicago Tribune describing the outing as a “twisting multimedia rollercoaster of a concert” and The Arizona Republic saying it’s “a visually breathtaking night of dystopian art-rock spectacle.”
Fear Inoculum (http://smarturl.it/TOOLFIa) arrived on Aug. 30 following years of anticipation. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 and earned heaps of critical praise with NPR saying, “Fear Inoculum was worth the 13 year wait,” Revolver proclaiming the 10-track album “a masterpiece to be dissected for years to come” and Consequence of Sound saying the release finds “TOOL in peak performance.”
Full list of Sold Out North American tour dates:
November 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
November 12 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
November 14 Boston, MA TD Garden
November 16 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
November 18 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
November 19 Brooklyn, NY Barclay’s Center
November 21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Casino Arena
November 22 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall
November 24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
November 25 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Winter 2020 Tour Dates:
VIP packages available to Tool Army members via toolband.com
TOOL formed in 1990, releasing four multi-platinum studio albums: Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001) and 10,000 Days (2006); two EPs: 72826 (1991) and Opiate (1992) and the limited-edition boxset Salival (2000). The band has won three GRAMMY Awards®: Best Metal Performance (1998, “Ænima”), Best Metal Performance (2002, “Schism”) and Best Recording Package (2007, 10,000 Days). TOOL is Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).