Tony Bruno to return to radio with new SiriusXM show

Nearly five years after his retirement from terrestrial radio, Tony Bruno, one of the most popular voices in sports talk radio over his four-decade career, is re-launching The Tony Bruno Show on SiriusXM.

Back by popular demand, the new Tony Bruno Show, which Bruno will co-host with Harry Mayes, will debut April 6 and air every weekday (3pm to 6pm ET) on SiriusXM’s Dan Patrick Radio (Ch. 211).

The Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes will showcase their unpredictable, humorous and unique style, while delivering listeners the in-depth knowledge and insight that is a cornerstone for good sports talk programming.

Through his four decades on the air, Bruno has been a prominent sports talk voice on nearly every national radio platform. He was the first voice heard on ESPN Radio and Fox Sports Radio and the only radio host to have ever been featured in the EA Sports Madden game.

After retiring from terrestrial radio, Bruno began hosting a once-a-week podcast, which expanded to a daily stream on Twitch.tv.

He also hosted Countdown 2 Kickoff on ESPN Radio during the 2019 NFL season.

Co-host Harry Mayes is an 18-year sports talk radio veteran, 15 of which were spent on the air in Philadelphia, where he became one of the best-known and most relatable personalities in a market known for its die-hard sports fans. Bruno and Mayes hosted together for five years on Philadelphia radio.