TIME Reveals Its Annual List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World

NEW YORK — TIME, a Meredith Corporation brand, revealed the 2018 TIME 100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The issue has six worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the TIME 100: Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Roger Federer, Tarana Burke, Satya Nadella, and Tiffany Haddish.

The TIME 100 features often-surprising pairings of the list members and the guest contributors TIME selects to write about them.

See the 2018 TIME 100 full list, tributes, videos and photos: www.time.com/100

See all six covers, featuring portraits by photographer Peter Hapak for TIME: https://bit.ly/2EYz0JE

“The TIME 100, always a reflection of its moment, looks quite different than in the past,” notes TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal, citing as one example the record 45 people on this year’s list who are under 40. “Influence increasingly knows no single zip code and no minimum age,” he adds, “and a common theme in the tributes is how much we can learn from the young.”

Still, Felsenthal notes, “The elder-as-teacher remains a powerful theme… Seeing success in someone who looks like you, thinks like you, grew up like you can change the course of a life.” https://ti.me/2EZZIS4

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2018 TIME 100:

Writers include Barack Obama, Anne Hathaway, Bill Gates, Selena Gomez, Cher, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Newt Gingrich, Chris Pratt, Laurene Powell Jobs, Joe Manchin, Jill Soloway, Rosie O’Donnell, Eli Broad, Marc Benioff, John Mayer, Kerry Washington, Christine Todd Whitman, Dick Durbin, Steve Case and more.

The list features U.S. President Donald Trump, and other U.S. political figures including Nancy Pelosi, Scott Pruitt, Jeff Sessions, Robert Mueller, Maxine Waters and more.

Oprah and Xi Jinping are on the list for the 9th time, more than any other person on the list this year. Other repeats include: Kim Jong Un (8), Jeff Bezos (5), Pony Ma (3), Elon Musk (3), Nancy Pelosi (3), Donald Trump (3), Shinzo Abe (2), José Andrés (2), Ryan Coogler (2), Elizabeth Diller (2), Roger Federer (2), Nicole Kidman (2), Jimmy Kimmel (2), Mauricio Macri (2), Satya Nadella (2), Rihanna (2), and Justin Trudeau (2).

This year’s list features a record 45 women, including, Jacinda Ardern, Cardi B, Roseanne Barr, Jaclyn Corin, Carmen Yulín Cruz, Sonia Friedman, Gal Gadot, Emma González, Savannah Guthrie, Cindy Holland, Jodi Kantor, Kesha, Chloe Kim, Hoda Kotb, Nice Nailantei Leng’ete, Meghan Markle, Janet Mock, Megan Twohey, Daniela Vega, Jesmyn Ward, Peggy Whitson, Whitney Wolfe Herd, and more.

A record 45 people on this TIME 100 are under 40, including Bhavish Aggarwal, Jacinda Ardern, Sterling K. Brown, Kevin Durant, Ronan Farrow, Roger Federer, Chloe Kim, Deepika Padukone, Issa Rae, J.J. Watt, and more.

Actor Millie Bobbie Brown, 14, is the youngest person on this year’s list, and in TIME 100 history. The oldest person on this year’s list is Congresswoman Maxine Waters who is 79.

See the complete 2018 TIME 100 list: www.time.com/100