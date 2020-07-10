Tiger Woods to Play in The Memorial Tournament

2019 Masters champion and five-time Memorial winner Tiger Woods announced that he will compete in the 45th edition of the Memorial Tournament hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

This will be Woods’ first official PGA TOUR action since February when he played in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. Afterwards, he missed several tournaments that he would have normally played (Players Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational among them) due to back stiffness.

Woods had proclaimed himself ready to go for the Masters, which was postponed until November due to the pandemic, and won the Match with Peyton Manning over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in May at Medalist Golf Club.

There was speculation that Woods might play in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club or the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links, but the 15-time major champion opted to return in the PGA TOUR’s sixth event back from its pause in action following the first round of the Players Championship.

This will be Woods’ fourth tournament this season, following the Zozo Championship, Farmers Insurance Open and Genesis Invitational.

Woods is currently ranked No. 14 in the world.