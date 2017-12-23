Tiger Woods splits from swing coach Chris Como

By Jay Betsill

Tiger Woods has an illustrious list of former swing coaches that includes Butch Harmon, Hank Haney and Sean Foley and following his announcement on Friday afternoon, you can add Chris Como to the exclusive group of instructors.

The 14-time major winner took to Twitter to announce that “Since my fusion surgery I have been working hard to relearn my own body and golf swing. I’ve done this by primarily relying on my feel and previous years of hard work with Chris. For now, I think it’s best for me to continue to do this on my own. I’m grateful to Chris Como for his past work, and I have nothing but respect for him.”

GOLF.com has a statement from Chris Como that makes it seem like this is an amicable parting of ways as Woods has decided to go at it alone.

Como statement to GOLF.com:

“Tiger’s electrifying play at the Hero World Challenge was the by-product of a lot of hard work over the last few years while fighting through injury and pain. As a result, there’s a lot of enthusiasm for 2018.

When our professional relationship began, I was asked to help Tiger utilize his own instincts and feel while playing pain free. I think we’ve accomplished that and I’m proud of the results.

Tiger is ready to have an incredible next run in his career. I’m eager to watch what will be one of the most exciting sports comebacks of all time. I will continue to be a close friend and resource to him and am extremely excited about Tiger’s future, the golf industry and for the fans of golf.”

Prior to becoming Woods’ swing coach, Como taught at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano, TX.

Since his T9 at the Hero World Challenge, Woods has not officially announced when he will tee it up again, but golfweek.com reported that the former No. 1 player in the world will be playing in the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades. The Tiger Woods Foundation is the host organization for the event that takes place Feb. 15-18th.