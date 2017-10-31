Tiger Woods to return at Hero World Challenge

By Jay Betsill

Tiger Woods announced on his Twitter that he would be returning to competitive golf after a nine month absence due to injury. The 14-time major champion will play at the Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas, an event that benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation.

I’d like to thank the committee of 1 for picking myself and Daniel Berger to play in this years #HeroWorldChallenge. https://t.co/z5tn5aARUY — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 30, 2017

Woods last teed it up at the Dubai Desert Classic in February, which was his third event back from his previous injury. He underwent fusion surgery in April, which was the fourth procedure on his back.

In his Twitter post, Woods also announced that Daniel Berger would be added to the 18-man field.

Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion of the limited field event that features 10 of the top 14 players in the world rankings.