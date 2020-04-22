Tiger & Manning to take on Phil & Brady in “The Match” on TNT

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are returning for the second edition of “The Match” and they will be joined by NFL greats Peyton Manning and Tom Brady according to Bleacher Report.

“The Match: Champions for Charity” will air on TNT and benefit COVID-19 relief.

Woods will be paired with Manning and take on Mickelson and Brady in a 2-on-2 match that according to ESPN will take place in May in Florida with no spectators.

The first edition of “The Match” featured Woods and Mickelson facing off at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. Mickelson took home the $9 million winner’s prize.

The PGA Tour has not held an event since cancelling action following the first round of The Players Championship in March.

The PGA Tour announced a revised schedule in hopes of beginning in June with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.