FOX Sports ‘Thursday Night Football’ 2018 Schedule Includes Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 29

NFL Network and FOX announced the Thursday Night Football Presented by Bud Light primetime broadcast schedule for the 2018 NFL season today.

The 13-game Thursday Night Football schedule features 11 games on FOX which will be simulcast on NFL Network, and two NFL Network exclusive games.

The 2018 Thursday Night Football schedule kicks off Week 2 when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, September 13 in an AFC North divisional matchup exclusively on NFL Network. All Thursday Night Football games will kick off at 8:20 PM ET.

The 2018 Thursday Night Football slate of games on FOX and simulcast on NFL Network begins Week 4 when the Los Angeles Rams host the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, September 27 in a matchup of two playoff teams from 2017. This year marks the first year of a five-year partnership with FOX to broadcast Thursday Night Football games.

In addition to the 13 Thursday Night Football games, NFL Network will televise a Week 8 International Series matchup from London (Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars), a Week 15 Saturday doubleheader (Houston Texans vs. New York Jets and Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos), and a Week 16 Saturday doubleheader with matchups to be determined.

FOX will produce all 18 games on NFL Network this season, which feature 10 playoff teams from 2017, including the Super Bowl LII champion Philadelphia Eagles.

2018 NFL NETWORK SCHEDULE

Week 2: Thursday, September 13 (NFL Network)

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3: Thursday, September 20 (NFL Network)

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

Week 4: Thursday, September 27 (FOX/NFL Network)

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

Week 5: Thursday, October 4 (FOX/NFL Network)

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Week 6: Thursday, October 11 (FOX/NFL Network)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Week 7: Thursday, October 18 (FOX/NFL Network)

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals

Week 8: Thursday, October 25 (FOX/NFL Network)

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans

Week 8: Sunday, October 28 (NFL Network)

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

Week 9: Thursday, November 1 (FOX/NFL Network)

Oakland Raiders at San Francisco 49ers

Week 10: Thursday, November 8 (FOX/NFL Network)

Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 11: Thursday, November 15 (FOX/NFL Network)

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: Thursday, November 29 (FOX/NFL Network)

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys

Week 14: Thursday, December 6 (FOX/NFL Network)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Week 15: Thursday, December 13 (FOX/NFL Network)

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15: Saturday, December 15 (NFL Network)

Houston Texans at New York Jets

Week 15: Saturday, December 15 (NFL Network)

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

Week 16: Saturday, December 22 (NFL Network)

TBD

Week 16: Saturday, December 22 (NFL Network)

TBD

For more information about ways to watch Thursday Night Football, visit: nfl.com/tnf

SOURCE: NFL Release