The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated Finale Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated Finale will air on July 6, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

GERALD “GM3” MEERSCHAERT (27-9-0) vs OSKAR “IMADLO” PIECHOTA (11-0-1)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Meerschaert brings kickboxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Piechota brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The kickboxing and taekwondo of Meerschaert should give him the advantage but it will not help with the speed and jiu-jitsu of Piechota. Meerschaert has jiu-jitsu of his own, but not on the same level. Even his cardio is not up there with Piechota’s. From the look of everything, Piechota looks to wear down Meerschaert while inflicting heavy damage. My prediction: Piechota wins via unanimous decision.

MATT “THE MANGLER” BESSETTE (22-8-0, 1 NC) vs STEVEN “OCHO” PETERSON (16-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Bessette brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Peterson brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. They both are equipped with jiu-jitsu; but Peterson is equipped with boxing as well. Bessette has striking, but no specific style. That being said Peterson will wear down Bessette until he finds the finish to put him away. My prediction: Peterson wins via TKO in Round 3.

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

TYLER DIAMOND (9-1-0) vs BRYCE “THUG NASTY” MITCHELL (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Diamond brings striking and wrestling. Mitchell brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. The grappling of Mitchell is no joke, but so is Diamond’s. However, Diamond only has wrestling to use while Mitchell has judo and jiu-jitsu. Mitchell’s striking techniques are not that great and will prove to be his greatest weakness. Diamond actually uses his striking while looking for the perfect moment to take the win. My prediction: Diamond wins via TKO in Round 2.

JOHN “THE MACHINE” GUNTHER (4-0-0) vs ALLAN “TIGRE” ZUNIGA (13-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Gunther brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Zuniga brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Identical techniques, but Zuniga’s style seems more well-rounded. His striking appears faster and his jiu-jitsu more aggressive. Gunther must increase his striking and jiu-jitsu to greater lengths in order to have a chance. That probably will not be possible with the little experience he has. My prediction: Zuniga wins via submission in Round 2.

LUIS “VIOLENT BOB ROSS” PENA (4-0-0) vs RICHIE SMULLEN (3-0-1)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Pena brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Smullen brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; however Pena is more aggressive. Smullen can be too, but not like Pena. His striking and jiu-jitsu are good; Pena’s are great. Smullen will have to try to pressure Pena early on and keep the pressure on him to have a chance. Pena will be doing the same thing, which will make it difficult for Smullen to accomplish this. My prediction: Pena wins via unanimous decision.

MONTANA DE LA ROSA (8-4-0) vs RACHAEL OSTOVICH (4-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Le Rosa brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Ostovich brings striking and judo. Well-rounded these female athletes are. Ostovich’s judo is her deadliest weapon; the jiu-jitsu and wrestling of Le Rosa are deadlier. The striking Ostovich brings is not enough as Le Rosa’s – still with that in mind, Le Rosa will beat down Ostovich until she finds the submission finish. My prediction: Le Rosa wins via submission in Round 3.

Main Card (Fox Sports 1)

ALESSIO “MANZO” DI CHIRICO (11-1-0) vs JULIAN “THE CUBAN MISSILE CRISIS” MARQUEZ (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Chirico brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Marquez brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The striking techniques of Marquez appear too great for Chirico. Yes, Chirico has striking of his own, but no specific style. Marquez has boxing and Muay Thai, both of which are highly effective. Chirico has jiu-jitsu to use; Marquez has wrestling as well. However, Marquez probably won’t need to use any of his grappling because his striking is well-rounded. My prediction: Marquez wins via knockout in Round 2.

#8 ROXANNE “THE HAPPY WARRIOR” MODAFFERI (21-15-0) vs #7 BARB “THE LITTLE WARRIOR” HONCHAK (10-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Modafferi brings taekwondo, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Honchak brings striking and jiu-jitsu. They have their own style, but Modafferi’s judo and jiu-jitsu are too great for Honchak. There is striking Honchak can use; not enough to stand against Modafferi’s taekwondo. Honchak must try getting around Modafferi’s defense and grappling or she will be facing a submission hold. My prediction: Modafferi wins via submission in Round 2.

ALEX “BRUCE LEROY” CACERES (13-11-0, 1 NC) vs MARTIN “EL TORO” BRAVO (12-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Caceres brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Bravo brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Caceres’ striking and jiu-jitsu should be a big problem for Bravo. However, Bravo has more dangerous striking from his boxing. His grappling is also more effective not only from his jiu-jitsu, but wrestling as well. The ability to take damage seems to have left Caceres─shown in his last few fights. In that case, Bravo looks to add another quick and easy win to his record. My prediction: Bravo wins via TKO in Round 1.

BRAD “SUPERMAN” KATONA (7-0-0) vs JAY “MELLOWFELLOW” CUCCINIELLO (9-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Katona brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Cucciniello brings boxing and judo. Though both are well-rounded; Cucciniello has better striking from his boxing. Katona can use his jiu-jitsu to even things up. It will be difficult with the judo Cucciniello possesses. Either way, it does not look like a good matchup for Katona as he appears outmatched in every technique. My prediction: Cucciniello wins via submission in Round 2.

MIKE “THE LONE WOLF” TRIZANO (7-0-0) vs JOE “SKELETOR” GIANNETTI (7-0-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the lightweight division. Trizano brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Giannetti brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Skilled they both are, but Giannetti seems to have better grappling. His judo and jiu-jitsu are a better combination than just Trizano’s jiu-jitsu. They still have the same striking, but it will come down to their grappling in the end. My prediction: Giannetti wins via submission in Round 3.

#8 BRAD TAVARES (18-5-0) vs ISRAEL “THE LAST STYLEBENDER” ADESANYA (13-0-0)

This is a five-round main event in the middleweight division. Tavares brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Adesanya brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. The hype of Adesanya has him in the spotlight with his Muay Thai and taekwondo background. Though the wrestling and jiu-jitsu of Tavares is nothing to joke about. Adesanya is not much of a grappler, even with his jiu-jitsu. Though his striking is so good he really has not had to use it. Tavares has striking as well however he must try to overcome Adesanya’s taekwondo and other defenses or he won’t be able to use his grappling. At the same time, Adesanya will have to be more aggressive to keep the fight standing. My prediction: Adesanya wins via split decision.