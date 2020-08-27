The Sports World Boycott

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Orlando, Florida – The Milwaukee Bucks made the decision not to play Game 5 in their first round series against the Orlando Magic. The NBA has set a meeting to talk with the players and reschedule Game 5 for the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trailblazers. The decision for the boycott comes from the players taking a stand against senseless killings and shootings of black people in America. On Sunday, in Kenosha, Wisconsin 29 year-old Jacob Blake, a black man, was shot seven times in his back in front of his children while being filmed by by-standers recording it.



The Boycott

For years, ever since the Trayvon Martin murder, the country has been in unrest between Black Americans and the local police departments. I can list names, dates and incidents dealing with racial injustices in America. I won’t name the names of victims, police officers and people in power that won’t give this article beef, it will only drag out what/how unarmed Black citizens are feeling in every major city in our country. The NBA, WNBA, MLS and MLB teams boycotted games on August 26, 2020. TNT’s NBA analyst and former NBA player Kenny “The Jet” Smith removed his microphone and walked off of the set supporting the players and their choice to boycott. President of the NBA Players Association, Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Chris Paul is in talks with NBA brass about the next step players would like to take regarding the boycott.



Around the Sports World

Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted on social media, tweeting “F— THIS MAN!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE OF IT!! Jeanie Buss, CEO of the LA Lakers , said “I stand behind our players. Today and always.” Former NBA player Chris Webber shared his thoughts on NBATV. He shared that this will wake up people taking a stand. Athletes, believe it or not are role models. “Don’t listen to people that tell you don’t do anything! You are starting something for the next generation.” “We Demand Accountability, We Demand Change and We Demand Disrurption!” shared by Big3 analyst Michael Rapaport on Twitter. The Atlanta Dream Center Erin Williams shared, “We have the opportunity to connect the dots about we say and what we do! If we wait we don’t make change!” “Black Lives Matter, Say Her Name, Say His Name and Go out and VOTE!”



Picture This…

You are a black man in the city where you live. You get into your car and drive to WalMart. A police office in a vehicle gets behind yours and runs your plates. The officer, turns his lights on for you to pullover. You begin to get your drivers license and insurance to give to him upon request. While getting your paperwork, you’re telling your kids to stay calm and everything will be alright. The officer, takes your info and runs it. You’ve been taught to keep your hands in plain sight so you won’t get shot. After a while, he comes back and asks you to exit the vehicle, you comply and ask, “Why am I being detained?’ The officer gets real antsy and begins to talk harsh to you, while your kids are watching. Finally, he gets a call and lets you go! That would make anyone uncomfortable. For years, we’ve watched our race being murdered on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. No convictions, no arrests and guilty police officers receiving paid leave while nothing happens. While, watching the footage, people are pulling up your criminal background (if any) and justifying why a black man was murdered. That’s the reality of black men in every city. The story I shared was mine. I feel like I’m one of the lucky ones that was given a warning and let go.