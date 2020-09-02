The NBA Playoffs The Week That Was!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Last week the NBAPA President Chris Paul and the players boycotted playing pivot games due to police violence against blacks. Most fans were livid behind their decisions not to play. The Milwaukee Bucks lead the charge and stayed in their locker room. New series are beginning to start while 1st round series are being played giving key teams a rest waiting for their next opponents. The second round will be more exciting and intense to watch. Let’s take a look at the week that was in the NBA bubble.



Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks – Milwaukee Wins Series 4-1

Too much Giannis Antetokounmpo! The reigning NBA MVP turned up the heat on the Magic in Game 5 to take the series. Orlando put up a fight taking Game 1 and that was it. I called a sweep for this series, but no one saw Orlando winning the first game. Up next for the Bucks, the Miami Heat! This series I will be taking Milwaukee in 6!



Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks – Los Angeles Wins Series 4-2

Luka Doncic had his coming out party in the NBA playoffs against the Clippers. His game winning heroics proved that he can play! LA had the better team with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George leading the way. Next up for the Clippers will be the Denver Nuggets. I’m taking the Clippers in 6 in that series.



Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz – Nuggets Wins Series 4-3

What can you say about these teams. I told everyone in my series match up that this series was going 7 games! Jamal Murray scored 50 points for the Nuggets to keep them alive in the series. Utah’s Dominique Mitchell scored 44 in a losing cause. I took Denver in a close one. Denver will match up well against the Clippers.



Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trailblazers – Los Angeles Wins Series 4-1

The key to this series has been the play of LA’s big man Anthony Davis. He has controlled the paint with key block shots and defensive plays in the 4th quarter. I shared that the Lakers will win in 5. Portland’s PG Damien Lillard broke a finger on his non shooting hand and was out for Game 6. Portland didn’t have a chance with that happening. Next up for the Lakers is the winner of the Houston/ Oklahoma City series.



Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder – Series Tied 3-3

Tonight, I see Houston closing OKC out and moving on to the next series. OKC has the talent to taken this to 7 games, but bench production is dismal when their starters need a break. OKC PG Chris Paul is doing whatever he can to keep his team rolling, but the young talent that OKC has isn’t ready for the bright lights on the playoffs. Look for James Harden to score 40 points tonight to close out the series.



The basketball community has also lost three giants in the game with the passing of former NBA player Cliff Robinson and college head coaches Arizona’s Lute Olson and Georgetown’s head coach John Thompson.