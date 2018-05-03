The Most Talented Free Agents Football Clubs Should Sign This Summer

As the end of the season approaches, an opportunity arises for clubs to sign players on free transfers. This article will assess the best free agents available to teams in the summer transfer window.

It’s that time again. A World Cup year is always the source of infectious excitement among football supporters. Anticipation begins to amass and predictions are cast ahead of arguably the most iconic and treasured competition in global sports.

Without question, the World Cup is the most significant stage in football, and while many eyes will be solely fixated on proceedings in Russia this summer, we’re also diverting our focus towards the forthcoming transfer window.

As is the nature of football, several prominent names will see their contracts expire at their respective clubs. This article will try and analyze the best free agents who will be available to clubs worldwide over the summer period.

Pepe Reina

Without any doubt, the former Liverpool favorite is one of the most distinguished players on the list of free agents this summer. Despite leaving the Reds at the end of the 2012-13 season, the Spaniard has continued to develop his career and has continually displayed his excellence with Napoli – who are competing with Juventus in a magnificent showdown for the magnificent showdown for the Serie A crown.

At the age of 35, Reina is endowed with considerable experience, and while he was an understudy for a season with Bayern Munich, his talent has been abundantly clear for all to admire during his spell in Italy. While he’s approaching the conclusion of his career, he would represent an excellent investment for most Premier League sides. After all, he has attained 178 appearances for Napoli.

Arjen Robben

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger looks destined to conclude his nine-year stay at Bayern Munich this season. Despite being 34-years-old, the Dutchman has succeeded to contribute seven goals in all competitions this campaign. Moreover, he scored a magnificent tally of 16 goals last term, and he still retains marvelous pace – despite approaching the latter stages of his professional career.

A move to the MLS does appear likely, yet in all honesty, the Dutchman would be of tremendous benefit to most clubs in England’s premier division. His experience and understanding of the game will be priceless for whomever he chooses to play for next season.

Mario Balotelli

Indisputably, the former Manchester City is one of the more youthful players on offer during the summer window. The Italian forward rose to prominence with Inter Milan, and the aforementioned Manchester City. He contributed a critical 17 goals as the Citizens won the Premier League in the 2011-12 season.

Yet, having moved to Liverpool following a fruitful spell at AC Milan, it seemed that the striker’s career was beginning to regress. Nonetheless, he has enjoyed two tremendous seasons with Nice in Ligue 1. Over the duration of that time, he has attained 61 appearances for the French club, scoring a terrific tally of 39 goals.

His presence would provide clubs with goals and some mischief, many of Europe’s most renowned clubs will evidently be considering a move for the 27-year-old.

Jack Wilshere

Injury has largely curtailed Wilshere’s career. Thus, it seems that he’ll never reach the levels that were once expected of him. The Englishman’s spell with Bournemouth has seemingly aided his fitness concerns, and the 26-year-old featured noticeably for the Gunners this season, amassing 35 appearances for Arsene Wenger’s side.

Given the frequency of his injury concerns, several were doubting whether he would represent Arsenal once again. However, this season has testified that Wilshere is undoubtedly a useful option to have at your disposal.

Emre Can

Another Premier League midfielder who will be out of contract in the summer is Liverpool’s Emre Can. The 24-year-old is highly regarded for his versatility and his tendency to contribute goals; he has scored six goals so far this season – his most productive campaign in the iconic red of Liverpool.

However, it is widely anticipated that the midfielder will leave Anfield in the summer transfer window, and he has been continuously linked with a move to Juventus. He would unquestionably be a loss to Jurgen Klopp’s team.