The Houston Astros drop two out of three games to the Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers took the best of a three game series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park and defeated them by a score of 3-1 in Houston. Rangers Pitcher Barolo “Big Sexy” Colon threw for over seven innings, gave up only one run and had seven strike outs. Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched eight innings, gave up one run and had eleven stike outs.
Related Articles
Blitz Babe Margaret
August 15, 2014
Red Raiders Corral Mustangs
September 7, 2013
1st week of the season ends in a close loss for the Rangers
April 13, 2015