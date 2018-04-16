News Ticker

The Houston Astros drop two out of three games to the Texas Rangers

April 16, 2018 Baseball, Houston Astros, MLB, Sports

The Texas Rangers took the best of a three game series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park and defeated them by a score of 3-1 in Houston. Rangers Pitcher Barolo “Big Sexy” Colon threw for over seven innings, gave up only one run and had seven strike outs. Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched eight innings, gave up one run and had eleven stike outs.

1M3A3021

◄ Back
Picture 1 of 133

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly