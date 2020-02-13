America’s favorite car show welcomes the American Truck family with the LMC Truck Ultimate Showcase

Ft. Worth, TX – America’s favorite car show is celebrating a decade of fun at Texas Motor Speedway the weekend of March 13-15. Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is set to kick off their 2020 event season at Texas Motor Speedway with the 10th edition of the Spring Lone Star Nationals. This “Disneyland for Gearheads” event features over 2,000 candy colored and chromed hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars and trucks up through 1987. The event has become one of the “must attend” events on the Goodguys schedule and brings hot rodders from all over the US to the Lone Star state. Throw in the vendor exhibits, food booths, Nitro Thunderfest dragster exhibition, the burn out competition, Goodguys AutoCross racing and musical entertainment and you have a three-day American hot-rodding festival!

New this year – the Goodguys 10th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals is home to the LMC Truck Ultimate Showcase—America’s truck family takes center stage with trucks only vendors, trucks only special parking areas, trucks only awards, a trucks only AutoCross, and AutoCross Shootout! It is the ultimate truck lover’s paradise!

At the 10th Spring Lone Star Nationals the cars and trucks are the stars! Fans will get a close-up glimpse of just how eclectic the modern-day hot-rodding scene is though in spirit – the Goodguys core message is unchanged after 37 years – having fun with cars. Acres of 1987 & earlier show cars glistening with candy colors will sprawl throughout the infield of TMS taking many on a trip back in time. The expanded cutoff year for the event is bringing in some later model vehicles—Trans Ams, Grand Nationals, Square body trucks, Firebirds and more.

The tradition of old school drag racing continues with the earth shakin’ Nitro Thunderfest display vintage dragster exhibition at the event. On selected times Friday and Saturday, these nostalgic beasts will roar to life! Drag racing enthusiasts young and old will enjoy the “cackle” of these resurrected pieces of automotive racing history! Bring your earplugs and join us for this blast of racing history!

For those who have the need for speed, the shrill sound of rubber meeting pavement will fill the air with excitement as competitors race the clock in the Goodguys AutoCross, a closed performance racecourse. It is a contest of speed & skill. Again in 2020, the AutoCross will feature a Saturday Shootout event—The Lone Star Shootout– with a twist–4 4-car shootouts will take place making the program even more competitive. The AutoCross is included in the participant registration with the event. If you register a car in the show, you can put it on the track, after a quick tech process.

KC Mathieu of KC’s Paint Shop in Ft. Worth will be on hand as the Goodguys Builder’s Choice Award selector for the event. KC will pick 10 lucky award winners from the Builder’s Choice Area at the event on Saturday. He will also have a display at the event in the vendor midway for people to see his company and his work. For those trucks looking for the Top 10 awards, Jason Hill from Hill’s Hot Rods will be the selector for the Top 10 trucks.

For those shopping for a project, there’s the midway featuring multi-million-dollar custom big rig tractor trailers (a show in and of themselves) offering high-performance parts and accessories to budding hot rodders and do-it-yourselfers. Throw in a giant used car parts swap meet car corral (world’s coolest used car gathering) and it’s literally auto-utopia for any red-blooded American with motor oil in their veins.

Goodguys Spectre Performance All American Sunday on March 15 offers owners of American made or powered show cars and trucks of all years to come inside the event to show off next to the 1987 and earlier iron. All American Sunday participants are eligible for awards and can run in the AutoCross on Sunday also cruise the high banked oval at TMS. Registration for All American Sunday takes place at the DFW Marriott and Golf Club across from the Texas Motor Speedway, beginning at 7 am.

What started 37 years ago in March 1983 in Northern California Is still true today. Goodguys events are all about cars…driving them, showing them, and hanging out with other car guys. Our company motto says it best… “Goodguys…cool cars, cool people, good times”.

The Goodguys 10th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals gates are open Friday and Saturday from 8am to 5pm and Sunday 8am to 3pm. General admission is $25 Friday and Saturday, $20 Sunday, kids 7-12 $10. Spectator parking is free. Visit HYPERLINK “http://www.good-guys.com” www.good-guys.com to purchase event tickets or to register a show car. Call Goodguys at (925) 838-9876 for more information. To get the full schedule for the weekend, event details or more, click on this link HYPERLINK “https://good-guys.com-slsn” https://good-guys.com-slsn