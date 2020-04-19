The Gentlemen Movie Review Essay

Essays are already a problem, but writing one about a movie is a special case since it requires you to at least sound as though you watched the film. The following is a sample essay provided by an essay writer from AdvancedWriters.com for a review of the movie, The Gentlemen. Use it as a reference if you are writing such an essay yourself.

In the old days, Matthew McConaughey made movies about things that didn’t always involve drugs. Hard to believe, but the actor really did play serious and even romantic leads in movies like Failure to Launch and The Wedding Planner. Nowadays his films are more along the lines of cocaine, pot and the like. Just look at Beach Bum and White Boy Rick.

Needless to say, The Gentlemen follows suit. But at least the film is also a comedy, co-starring Hugh Grant, who dominates most of his scenes. McConaughey plays as Mickey, one of the UK’s number one marijuana dealers, an American that attended Oxford and slowly but surely gained both the money and respect of aristocrat Brits looking to get their hit.

McConaughey’s Mickey may be the man at the top in the movie’s entertaining narrative, but the rest of the cast contributes to the overall enjoyability of the film: from Grant’s underworld private eye with the cockney accent, Fletcher to Colin Farrell’s eccentric coach character who teaches kids how to fight on the streets, there’s a lot of interesting characters.

The plot is revealed to the audience by Fletcher as he recounts the morbid but humorous events of the film to Ray (Charlie Hunnam), all while trying to extort him for a huge sum of money. Ray has to pay up, or the incriminating events we are being treated to will be given over to the tabloid press. That intel goes into great detail regarding Mickey and his flunkies, and their attempt to sell their huge pot empire to a billionaire from Oklahoma. Along the way, they accidentally became responsible for a few murders, and this is the story the audience is treated to.

Admittedly, The Gentlemen was very difficult to follow in its opening hour. Like some Tarantino films, the picture the film is trying to portray doesn’t really come together until the end of the movie. However, that vagueness doesn’t really matter: in a film that relies solely on its story, the lack of clarity could be bothersome, but The Gentlemen is carried on the shoulders of its characters, their personalities and their interactions with each other. And fortunately for the film, all of those parts come together quite well.

Guy Ritchie’s film is undoubtedly enjoyable because of the wit of its writing and the charm of its characters. You get the feeling that the actors are really having fun: and when you feel that way, you undoubtedly have more fun as well. They deliver their lines with a sharp wit and bounce off of one another in a humorous way. You’ll be so busy laughing that you forget about the unclear plot anyway.

That said, it isn’t like the initially unclear plot is an actual mark against the film, as it isn’t an oversight on Ritchie’s part. The plot does come together at the end, rather than multiple plot threads just never consummating.

There is a certain type of humor that calls for making potentially offensive jokes and comments. The Gentlemen is a film that relies on that type of humor. Slurs are used, insults are hurled and violence is sometimes used for laughs. Of course, we can’t say if that type of humor is objectively good or bad, but we can certainly say that it appeals to a certain type of people, while not being appealing to others.

The Gentlemen is a rated R film after all, and it bears many of the markings of a rated R film. Obscene language, violence, and offensive lines are afoot throughout most of the runtime: which is great if you enjoy that kind of humor, and disappointing if you don’t.

Despite the fact that a great deal of the movie’s content is funny, you sometimes feel as though Ritchie was just intending obscenity to be amusing, with little in the way of deep comedic value. It can be a bit of a hit and miss, depending on your personal disposition.

Ultimately, The Gentlemen can either fall flat or be a home run: it depends on what you are looking for in a film. If you are the kind of person that hates films with plots that constantly shift their focus or jump around in their timeline, you may find the entire film tedious. Depending on your own sense of humor, it could either make up for the vague timeline or make the film even more unbearable. At the end of the day, it could go either way.

