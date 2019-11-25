THE DOOBIE BROTHERS ANNOUNCE 50th ANNIVERSARY TOUR

IRVING, TX – November 19, 2019 – Four-time GRAMMY Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees The Doobie Brothers announced a 30-city North American tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band’s founding. TOM JOHNSTON, MICHAEL MCDONALD, PAT SIMMONS and JOHN MCFEE will be back on tour together for the first time in nearly 25 years. The announcement came at the conclusion of the band’s performance at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, in which they played two of their iconic albums, Toulouse Street and The Captain and Me. MICHAEL MCDONALD took to the stage during the band’s encore and gave a surprise performance of The Doobie Brothers’ smash hit single, “Takin’ It To The Streets,” before Pat Simmons announced that the entire band would be teaming up for a North American tour.

Tickets to THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 6 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check LINK for LaneOne details.

Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies. The Doobie Brothers’ collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR will kick off on June 9, 2020 in West Palm Beach, FL and will make stops in 30 cities, including Nashville, Toronto, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles and more, including a special hometown show in Mountain View, CA at the Shoreline Amphitheatre on September 12. The tour is being produced by Live Nation.

“We’re truly excited about our 50th Anniversary Tour, as it’s a celebration of the band’s entire history. We’ll be performing songs from our full catalog, as well as new music,” said TOM JOHNSTON.

The Doobie Brothers represent the best of a diverse range of American musical styles, incorporating elements of Rock n’ Roll, Blues, Soul, Folk, Country, Bluegrass, and R&B. Their sound has influenced artists across all genres of music and their impact on the industry can be seen across generations, from their start in 1970 through to today.

Fans who attend THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR can expect to hear wide range of the band’s hit songs, including “Listen To The Music,” “Takin’ It To The Streets,” “Long Train Running,” “Black Water,” “What A Fool Believes,” “China Grove,” “Minute By Minute,” “It Keeps You Runnin’,” “Jesus Is Just Alright With Me” and many more.

“With the Doobies, everybody in the band was proud to be a Doobie Brother. And to this day, I think of myself as a Doobie Brother — all these years later.” – MICHAEL MCDONALD on NPR’s Ask Me Another (October 25, 2019)

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2020 DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE Tue Jun 09 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre Wed Jun 10 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Sun Jun 14 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Formerly Verizon Amphitheatre) Wed Jun 17 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Fri Jun 19 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Sat Jun 20 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Tue Jun 23 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Wed Jun 24 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Fri Jun 26 Allentown, PA PPL Center Sat Jun 27 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion Mon Jun 29 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Tue Jun 30 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Thu Jul 02 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Fri Jul 03 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Sun Jul 19 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Wed Jul 22 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Sun Jul 26 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center Thu Jul 30 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Sun Aug 02 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Tue Aug 04 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Sat Aug 08 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago Fri Aug 14 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis Sun Aug 30 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Wed Sep 02 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre Sat Sep 05 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre Sat Sep 12 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Fri Sep 18 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Sat Oct 03 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion Fri Oct 09 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Sat Oct 10 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

About The Doobie Brothers

For over four decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll – all of which recently culminated in a nomination for the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four GRAMMY® Awards, The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world. Their No. 1 singles “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes,” both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” “Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me,” “The Doctor” and more. In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits. Beginning with their multi-million-selling sophomore collection Toulouse Street, the Doobies have 3 multi-platinum, 7 platinum, and 14 Gold albums. Best of the Doobies has sold more than 12 million copies – a rare “diamond record.”

https://thedoobiebrothers.com/

https://www.facebook.com/thedoobiebrothers/

https://twitter.com/thedoobiebros

https://www.instagram.com/doobiebrothersofficial/

@DoobieBrothersOfficial

https://www.livenation.com/