The Cowboys have the 10th Pick

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Dallas Cowboys have the number 10 pick in this year’s NFL draft. On April 29 – May 1, 2021 the the NFL Draft will change the lives and fortune of teams and players. Dallas is sitting pretty this year. Cowboy fans were disappointed by the team’s play last year after losing QB Dak Prescott for the year and the defense giving up a jillion points on the defensive side of the ball. Dallas finished the season at 6-10 and had one job to do for their final game… beat the Giants. Yet they lost by 4 points! Remember the NFL has raised the salary cap to a base of 180 million which would give teams a chance to pay max players and get free agents. The Cowboys need help on both sides of the ball. Let’s take a look at what the team needs to get over the hump.



Defense

Dallas needs a pass rusher. In a perfect world they could mak a play for free agent defensive end J.J. Watt from Houston. He could give the defense just what it needs, a big name and a defensive threat. Another edge rusher that’s testing the market is defensive end Yannick Ngakoue from the Ravens. Dallas struggled with young defensive backs that led the league in penalties. Dallas should take a look at Phoenix Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson or Denver Broncos Justin Simmons who was just released. The last piece in the defensive backfield that the Cowboys need is a proven safety. They should take a look at Anthony Harris from the Vikings. Dallas is one linebacker away from solidifying that defense. They should take a stab at Lavonte David from Tampa Bay. LB Sean Lee is a step behind and the others are either too slow or injury prone.



Offense

Dallas is solid at the skill positions: RB, WR and QB. The key for Dallas to get over the hump will be the offensive line. Key injuries on the line has left the team looking a bit lack luster. Dallas needs to bring in veterans to either replace players that are injury prone or beef up the line in key positions. New England’s Joe Thuney was one of the best linemen in the AFC. Last year he only gave up four sacks at his position. The 49ers Trent Williams can play tackle on either end. Dallas could use him …right now! The tight end position is solid but Dallas has three, by eliminating one they could bring in a full back or sign a back up center with experience and comfortable with reading coverage.



The 10th Pick

Dallas has to take an offensive lineman. The team was built on controlling the line of scrimmage and protecting the quarterback. The Big 10, SEC and ACC conferences have talented guys that understand how important it is to open holes for runners and execute the RPO (Run Pass Option) offense that a mobile quarterback would thrive in. The Cowboys could pick any lineman from Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue or Wisconsin and still make a splash. Championships are won on the defensive and offensive line. The battlefield starts in the trenches. The Cowboys don’t need another WR, RB, QB or TE. Everything else is fair game!