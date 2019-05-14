THE BLACK KEYS’ SONG ‘LO/HI’ HITS #1 ACROSS FOUR BILLBOARD CHARTS

The Black Keys have made history today with their song “Lo/Hi,” off the band’s upcoming 9th studio album, “Let’s Rock”. The song tops Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs, Adult Alternative Songs, Rock Airplay, and Alternative Songs charts, making it the first time any song has reached #1 all four formats at once. Listen to “Lo/Hi” here.

“Let’s Rock” is a return to the straightforward rock of the singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney’s early days as a band. Auerbach says, “When we’re together we are The Black Keys, that’s where that real magic is, and always has been since we were sixteen.” The second song from the record, “Eagle Birds,” debuted along with the album announce; it follows the previously released single “Lo/Hi.” The Black Keys’ thirty-one city North American tour begins September 23 (full schedule below). “Let’s Rock” is available for pre-order on all formats here.



“Let’s Rock” was written, tracked live, and produced by Auerbach and Carney at Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville and features backing vocals from Leisa Hans and Ashley Wilcoxson. “The record is like a homage to electric guitar,” says Carney. “We took a simple approach and trimmed all the fat like we used to.”

The “Let’s Rock” Tour will hit cities including Chicago, Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, and Austin (full dates below). Special guests Modest Mouse will provide support on all dates, and Shannon & The Clams, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, *repeat repeat, and Jessy Wilson will each open select shows on the tour. The band also headlines 2019’s Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 21. Tickets for all dates are on sale here.

Rolling Stone named “Lo/Hi” a “Song You Need to Know” and said, “the Keys have officially returned, louder than ever” and the New York Times calls the song “the kind of garage-boogie stomp that the band never left behind.” The band’s recent interview with Zane Lowe about the new album can be heard here.

Formed in Akron, Ohio in 2001, The Black Keys have released eight studio albums: their debut The Big Come Up (2002), followed by Thickfreakness (2003) and Rubber Factory (2004), along with their releases on Nonesuch Records, Magic Potion (2006), Attack & Release (2008), Brothers (2010), El Camino (2011), and, most recently, Turn Blue (2014). The band has won six Grammy Awards and headlined festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Governors Ball.

Since their last album together, both Auerbach and Carney have been creative forces behind a number of wide-ranging artists:



Dan Auerbach formed the Easy Eye Sound record label, named after his Nashville studio, in 2017, with the release of his second solo album, Waiting on a Song. Since its launch, Easy Eye Sound has become home to a wide range of artists including Yola, Shannon & The Clams, Dee White, Shannon Shaw, Sonny Smith, Robert Finley, and The Gibson Brothers; it also has released the posthumous album by Leo Bud Welch as well as previously unreleased material by Link Wray.



Patrick Carney has produced and recorded new music with artists such as Calvin Johnson, Michelle Branch, Damns of the West, Tobias Jesso, Jr., Jessy Wilson, Tennis, Repeat Repeat, Wild Belle, Sad Planets, Turbo Fruits, and more. He also created the theme music for the Netflix TV show BoJack Horseman with his late uncle, Ralph Carney.



“Let’s Rock” Track Listing:

1. Shine A Little Light

2. Eagle Birds

3. Lo/Hi

4. Walk Across The Water

5. Tell Me Lies

6. Every Little Thing

7. Get Yourself Together

8. Sit Around And Miss You

9. Go

10. Breaking Down

11. Under The Gun

12. Fire Walk With Me