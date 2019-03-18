THE BLACK KEYS CONFIRM EXTENSIVE 31-DATE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

The Black Keys confirm their extensive, thirty-one-date arena tour of North America. The “Let’s Rock” Tour will hit cities including Chicago, Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, and Austin (full dates below). Special guests Modest Mouse will provide support on all dates, and Shannon & The Clams, *repeat repeat, and Jessy Wilson will each open select shows on the tour. Tickets for all dates go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, March 22 at 10 AM local time here.

To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans and not scalpers or bots, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan® platform. Fans can register now through Sunday, March 17 at 10pm EST HERE for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Tuesday, March 19 at 10am local time through Thursday, March 21 at 10pm local time.

Additionally, Citi is the official presale credit card of The Black Keys – “Let’s Rock” Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 19 at 11am local time until Thursday, March 21 at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

The band also headlines 2019’s Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 21.

The Black Keys recently debuted the new song “Lo/Hi” (Nonesuch Records), the first new music from the band since their 2014 album, Turn Blue. Listen here. “Lo/Hi” was written and produced by Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, and recorded at Nashville’s Easy Eye Sound studio. Rolling Stone named the track a “Song You Need to Know” and said, “the Keys have officially returned, louder than ever” and the New York Times calls the song “the kind of garage-boogie stomp that the band never left behind.” Additionally, GQ magazine included “Lo/Hi” in its list of Songs You Need to Hear This Week and called it “a snarling and immediate little slice of heaven from the Ohio rock stars.”

Formed in Akron, Ohio in 2001, The Black Keys have released eight studio albums: their debut The Big Come Up (2002), followed by Thickfreakness (2003) and Rubber Factory (2004), along with their releases on Nonesuch Records, Magic Potion (2006), Attack & Release(2008), Brothers (2010), El Camino (2011), and, most recently, Turn Blue (2014). The band has won six Grammy Awards and headlined festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Governors Ball.

Since their last album together, both Auerbach and Carney have been creative forces behind a number of wide-ranging artists:

Dan Auerbach formed the Easy Eye Sound record label, named after his Nashville studio, in 2017, with the release of his second solo album, Waiting on a Song. Since its launch, Easy Eye Sound has become home to a wide range of artists including Yola, Shannon & The Clams, Dee White, Shannon Shaw, Sonny Smith, Robert Finley, and The Gibson Brothers; it also has released the posthumous album by Leo Bud Welch as well as previously unreleased material by Link Wray.

Patrick Carney has produced and recorded new music with artists such as Calvin Johnson, Michelle Branch, Damns of the West, Tobias Jesso, Jr., Jessy Wilson, Tennis, Repeat Repeat, Wild Belle, Sad Planets, Turbo Fruits, and more. He also created the theme music for the Netflix TV show BoJack Horseman with his late uncle, Ralph Carney.

The Black Keys Tour Dates

Sep 21 /// Las Vegas, NV /// Life Is Beautiful+

Sep 23 /// Denver, CO /// Pepsi Center*

Sep 24 /// Kansas City, MO /// Sprint Center*

Sep 25 /// St. Louis, MO /// Enterprise Center*

Sep 27 /// Chicago, IL /// United Center*

Sep 28 /// Minneapolis, MN /// Target Center*

Sep 30 /// Cleveland, OH /// Quicken Loans Arena*

Oct 01 /// Nashville, TN /// Bridgestone Arena*

Oct 02 /// Columbus, OH /// Nationwide Arena*

Oct 04 /// Milwaukee, WI /// Fiserv Forum#

Oct 05 /// Detroit, MI /// Little Caesars Arena#

Oct 07 /// Pittsburgh, PA /// PPG Paints Arena#

Oct 08 /// Grand Rapids, MI /// Van Andel Arena#

Oct 09 /// Toronto, ON /// Scotiabank Arena#

Oct 11 /// Boston, MA /// TD Garden#

Oct 12 /// Washington, DC /// The Anthem#

Oct 14 /// Philadelphia, PA /// Wells Fargo Arena#

Oct 15 /// Brooklyn, NY /// Barclays Center#

Nov 05 /// Sunrise, FL /// BB&T Center^

Nov 06 /// Orlando, FL /// Amway Center^

Nov 08 /// Raleigh, NC /// PNC Arena^

Nov 09 /// Atlanta, GA /// State Farm Arena^

Nov 12 /// Houston, TX /// Toyota Center^

Nov 13 /// Austin, TX /// Frank Erwin Center^

Nov 14 /// Fort Worth, TX /// Dickies Arena^

Nov 16 /// Phoenix, AZ /// Talking Stick Resort Arena^

Nov 17 /// San Diego, CA /// Pechanga Arena^

Nov 19 /// Los Angeles, CA /// The Forum^

Nov 20 /// San Francisco, CA /// TBA^

Nov 22 /// Portland, OR /// Moda Center^

Nov 23 /// Tacoma, WA /// Tacoma Dome^

Nov 24 /// Vancouver, BC /// Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena^

+Festival Date

*w/ Modest Mouse and *repeat repeat

# w/ Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson

^ w/ Modest Mouse and Shannon & the Clams

