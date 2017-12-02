- ACC Championship Game: #7 Miami Hurricanes vs #1 Clemson Tigers
- The Big Ten Championship Game: #8 Ohio State Buckeyes vs #4 Wisconsin Badgers
- SEC Championship Game: #6 Georgia Bulldogs vs #2 Auburn Tigers
- Big 12 Championship Game: #11 TCU Horned Frogs vs #3 Oklahoma Sooners
- UFC 218: Holloway vs Aldo II Preview
- Blitz Babe Clarisse
- The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion Finale Preview
- Weekly Recap: Dallas Stars Road Woes Continue
- Dallas Mavericks: Starting to Turn the Season Around
- Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens Preview
The Big Ten Championship Game: #8 Ohio State Buckeyes vs #4 Wisconsin Badgers
-
- Updated: December 2, 2017
Game Info
#8 Ohio State Buckeyes vs #4 Wisconsin Badgers
Saturday – December 2 – 7:00 p.m.
TV: FOX
Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis – Indiana
Records Before the Game
#8 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2, 8-1 Big Ten)
#4 Wisconsin Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten)
The winner will play in the college playoffs … Guaranteed! Wisconsin has been disrespected all year with the powers that be in college football. The darlings of the college football world has fallen all year but the Badgers has kept on rolling through their schedule like a well oiled machine. The Ohio State Buckeyes under Urban Meyers have a plan to get back to the National Championship. I will be tuned into this game like I’m waiting on Santa Clause coming down my chimney! Let’s take a look at both teams for this contest.
#4 Wisconsin Badgers
Maybe it’s me, but why hasn’t Wisconsin received the respect of an unbeaten team? They play in one of the toughest conferences in the country. Their defense is only giving up 12 points per game and 236 total yards to the opposition. The Badgers have beaten a pair of Top 25 teams in their last five games and still get no respect? Ohio State will see just how good the Badgers are this Saturday. Quarterback play from Alex Hornibrook will be to protect the ball on offense. He has 13 interceptions this year. He can be a bit of a risk taker at times, but has shown that he can lead this team. Johnathan Taylor needs the ball this week. The Badgers running back will be the catalyst for the offense. Taylor has 1,806 yards on the ground with 13 touchdowns. The Badgers offensive line can easily play in the NFL right now. Watch how easily the offense moves the ball during this contest.
#8 Ohio State Buckeyes
J.T. Barrett has been a staple under center for Urban Meyers offensive scheme. He’s a very good quarterback and will excel at the next level. His stats are as follows: 217-328, 2,728 yards, 33 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. J.T. (Barrett) will display his running ability during this game. Last week he tweaked his knee and left the game in the 3rd quarter. He’s been cleared to play and will start.
J.K. Dobbins will get the bulk of the carries on the ground. He has gained 1,190 yards on the ground this year with 7 touchdowns. Ohio State’s offensive line will struggle at times. The Badger defense has 17 sacks as a unit and looks to put pressure on J.T. all day Saturday. If the Buckeyes can pull off beating Wisconsin, it will give them a clear cut chance of getting back into the Top 4 for the football championship.
Prediction
ESPN is giving the Buckeyes a 64.8% chance of beating the Badgers. Wisconsin’s defense will show up and prove to the country that they are ready to win a national championship. The over/under is 52, so take the over! I see the Badgers beating the Buckeyes by 6!
Final Score
Badgers 32 – Buckeyes 26
You must be logged in to post a comment Login