The Big Rock Summer Tour Coming to DFW

Produced by Live Nation, THE BIG ROCK SUMMER TOUR features legendary rock acts RATT, CINDERELLA’s TOM KEIFER, SKID ROW and SLAUGHTER, four bands that have combined to sell more than 60 million albums, including dozens of radio hits and smash videos. Every night of the tour will feature more party anthems and power ballads than fans could hope for, with the rock n roll caravan hitting more than two dozen North American cities starting June 3 in Farmingville, NY and wrapping September 19 in Los Angeles, CA (see dates below).

Tickets for all shows go on sale beginning Friday, March 13 at 10am local time. Visit www.bigrocksummertour.com[bigrocksummertour.com] for tickets and complete details.

“We’re looking forward to layin’ it down on THE BIG ROCK SUMMER TOUR. The band is firing on all cylinders and more than ready for the shows with some great bands. Let the games begin!” – Stephen Pearcy, RATT

RATT was instrumental in the creation of the Los Angeles glam rock scene of the 80’s. The influence of their music and image shaped generations of rock bands worldwide. With albums certified gold, platinum and multi-platinum by the RIAA, lead by the 5 x platinum “Out Of The Cellar”; RATT boasts no less than nine Top 40 rock hits – “Round And Round,” “Back For More,” “Wanted Man,” “Lay It Down,” “You’re In Love,” “Dance,” “Way Cool, Jr.,” ”Lovin’ You’s A Dirty Job” and “Givin’ Yourself Away”. 2020, finds RATT continuing to build on their legacy, as they deliver a new, high energy live show, filled with all of their greatest hits.

“We are celebrating 30 years of kick ass rock with RATT, SKID ROW and SLAUGHTER this summer, and promise to bring a 100% live, loud, leave it all on the stage, #keiferband style rock show in every city THE BIG ROCK SUMMER TOUR comes to! See y’all at the show!” – CINDERELLA’S TOM KEIFER

CINDERELLA’s first three albums achieved platinum status – with both ‘Night Songs’ and ‘Long Cold Winter’ reaching triple-platinum – and spawned the hits “Shake Me,” “Don’t Know What You Got (Til It’s Gone),” “Nobody’s Fool,” “Coming Home,” “Gypsy Road,” “The Last Mile,” “Somebody Save Me” and ”Shelter Me,” selling more than 15 millions albums worldwide. TOM KEIFER’s 2019 solo release ‘Rise’ debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Hard Rock Album Sales chart, with lead single “The Death Of Me” hitting the Top 20 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

“This is more than an incredible summer tour with four killer bands and three decades of hits. It’s a traveling rock and roll circus with friends we’ve known for more than 30 years! And we are ready to tear shit up!” – Rachel Bolan, SKID ROW

SKID ROW were the first heavy metal band to debut at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart with their 1991 sophomore release ‘Slave To The Grind,’ which was fueled by the hits ”Monkey Business and the album’s title track. Their self-titled 1989 debut included the anthems “Youth Gone Wild,” “I Remember You” and “18 And Life,” and has sold more than 5 million albums. The band has sold more than 22 million albums worldwide.

“Unleash three decades of killer music and let the soundtrack of the summertime begin. We’re looking forward to lighting up the stage with all the bands and you rock and roll maniacs! Get loud! Get crazy! And get ready for the big rock summer tour! It’s gonna be one wild ride!” – SLAUGHTER

SLAUGHTER achieved double-platinum status with their 1990 debut ‘Stick It To Ya,” which spawned three smash radio hits and Top 100 singles in “Fly To The Angels,” “Up All Night” and “Spend My Life.” Their 1992 follow-up ‘The Wild Life’ has been certified gold in North America. The band have sold more than 5 million records worldwide, and has had six No.1 videos on MTV.

LIVE NATION PRESENTS: THE BIG ROCK SUMMER TOUR

JUNE 3 Farmingville, NY Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater

JUNE 6 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

JUNE 9 Sterling Heights, IL Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

JUNE 10 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

JUNE 12 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

JUNE 13 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC (CMAC)

JUNE 14 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

AUG 25 Syracuse, NY St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

AUG 27 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

AUG 28 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

AUG 29 Scranton, PA The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

SEPT 1 Holmdel, NJ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

SEPT 5 Grand Island, NE Nebraska State Fair *

SEPT 6 Denver, CO Levitt Pavilion Denver **

SEPT 8 Austin, TX ACL Live – Moody Theater

SEPT 9 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

SEPT 16 Salt Lake City, UT Utah State Fair / Days of 47 Arena

SEPT 18 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

SEPT 19 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

* RATT, SKID ROW and QUIET RIOT

** RATT, SKID ROW, QUIET RIOT and SLAUGHTER

MORE DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED

