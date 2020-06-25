The best combat sport-themed Slots games around

Slots heavily dominate online casino pages, like the one at Mega Lotto, with hundreds of games across multiple pages. The graphics, gameplay, themes and massive jackpots – which can be in excess of $1m – are just a few of the things that attract punters to the games. There is literally a slot to match every taste – even you fighting fans out there! That said, let’s take a look at the best combat-themed Slots.

Let’s Get Ready to Rumble

You guessed it, Let’s Get Ready to Rumble is a boxing-themed slot based on American ring announcer, Michael Buffer’s iconic catchphrase. You can land a blow in this six-reel-slot with 466 ways to win. However, the knockout punches are traded in the bonus features! You can get the reels rumbling from as little as $0.10, whilst you can up-the-ante with $100 spins.

The opening scene will get you pumped up for fight night as Buffer introduces the game with his trademark motto. The scene is then set with a boxing ring and a sold out arena in the backdrop. As you’d expect, boxing-themed symbols fill the reels, with red, yellow and blue tape, a microphone, a bell, a glove, a belt, a referee and two boxers adorning the reels. The Master of Ceremonies is the highest-paying symbol, paying out up to 4x your stake depending on your winning combination.

The wilds will really get the fans on their feet, with Cross Wilds giving you between three and five random wilds. The Upper Cut Wild stacks in reel six, whilst the Wild Hook feature moves the stack from the last reel to the second or third. The Title Fight Feature adds a further two rows to the reels, and can rocket the number of ways to win from 466 right up to 1,436. If that’s still not enough to get your blood pumping, the Wild Stacks feature can be triggered at random, and between two and five reels can run wild when this activates.

It’s Time!

If the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is more your forte then It’s Time! might just be the game for you. The slot is named after Bruce Buffer’s well-known saying – and he’s Michael’s half-brother. Unfortunately, unlike Let’s Get Ready to Rumble, there’s no introduction from the UFC MC belting out his catchphrase to get you started. But you can also get the sparring started on the six-reel, 40 pay-line slot, from as little as $0.10, whilst you can really start trading blows at $100 per spin.

With cartoon-esque graphics, the six reels are set in front of the iconic Octagon, whilst symbols include bandaged-up A, K, Q, J and 10s – which are commonly found in Slots – as well as, four fighters and a belt – which acts as the wild. Bruce himself is the highest-paying symbol with six symbols across the pay-lines paying out 12.5x your stake.

Just like Let’s Get Ready to Rumble, this game is jam-packed with features that are sure to land you wins;

1) The Hot Spot feature – The Hot Spot feature activates at random at the start of a spin and is simply an electric current around the middle of the reels. If four of the same fighter, or four Buffers, land in the Hot Spot, they will lock into place, become wilds and trigger a re-spin. During the free spin, all of the locked-in symbols become wilds. For example, if you roll in four Buffers, all other Buffers that land on the rest of the reels during the re-spin become wilds.

2) Fighter Bonus – The Fighter Bonus is activated by landing two fully stacked fighter symbols in reel one and six – you will then be rewarded with five free spins. During the re-spins all fighter symbols that land will stick until the end of the game. There are also four different action symbols which can roll in during this feature:

Upgrade – Increases the multiplier by 1x, and also turns itself into the relevant symbol.



Diagonal – Turns itself and all four diagonally placed positions into the relevant fighter.



Left – Turns itself and one or two of the symbols to the left into the relevant fighter.



Right – Turns itself and one or two of the symbols to the right into the relevant fighter.

Once the bonus is over, the fighter with the most symbols will win the bout and convert all losing symbols into winning ones. If the fight is a draw, then not to worry as it’ll still go in your favor with the highest paying symbol taking the win!

3) Buffer Bonus – The Buffer Bonus is activated by landing a full stack of Buffer symbols in reel one and six. When triggered, you’ll be awarded with three free spins. Landing any new symbol will make that symbol stick and reset your free spins to three. The action symbols from the Fighter Bonus can also come into play.