The Alliance of American Football brings Championship Game to The Star in Frisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The Alliance of American Football announced today that the 2019 Alliance Championship will be played in Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Owned and operated by Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys, The Star is a state-of-the-art, 510,000-square-foot indoor athletic facility shared with the Dallas Cowboys, the city of Frisco and the Frisco Independent School District.

The Alliance Championship, which was originally scheduled to be played in Las Vegas, will be broadcast on CBS Television Network in primetime on Saturday, April 27 at 8 pm ET.

“The Alliance has built a foundation of high-quality football, revolutionary technology and world-class partnerships with the NFL, CBS and Turner Sports,” said Jerry Jones, owner, president and general manager, Dallas Cowboys. “It was only natural that we at the Cowboys organization would want to join that great group of partners. I have always believed that our great game of football could use a league to give players the shot they needed to make it to the NFL, and Bill Polian, Tom Dundon and Charlie Ebersol, have done just that. We are proud to be able to host their inaugural Championship Game.”

“Since joining The Alliance, I’ve ignited a mission to accelerate the growth of our league in its next phase as a complementary developmental league for the NFL and its players,” said Tom Dundon, control owner and chairman, The Alliance. “Our commitment to the three Alliance stars, the fans, players, and the game, were at the forefront of our decision to move the game to this magnificent facility.”

Charlie Ebersol, co-founder & CEO, The Alliance, said, “We are eternally grateful to the people and city of Las Vegas as well as Las Vegas Events and the LVCVA for their early support and confidence in what we have created. Not only is Las Vegas the home of our investor and world-class partner, MGM Resorts International, Vegas is the undisputed mecca for live events. While we won’t play our championship game in Vegas this year, we will still be offering a one-of-a-kind experience for Alliance fans in Las Vegas during our Championship weekend.”

“Jerry Jones isn’t just a close friend of Tom, Charlie and mine, but he is also a great supporter of our league,” said Bill Polian, head of football, The Alliance. “To be able to showcase our brand of top-flight football on NFL Draft weekend in the state-of-the-art football facility built by Jerry is a Texas-sized win for our league. Texas has played a huge support role in the launch of The Alliance. Our San Antonio Commanders average nearly 30,000 in attendance for home games, and we are sure football fans in Dallas/Fort Worth will support our Championship.”

Fans who purchased tickets to the game at Las Vegas’ Sam Boyd Stadium will receive full refunds. Tickets for the 2019 Alliance Championship will go on sale Thursday, March 28 at 10 am ET on AAF.com. Ticket prices will range between $15 and $99.

For more information, visit https://aaf.com