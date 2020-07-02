The 2020 NFL Preseason Cut Short

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

The NFL is shortening its preseason games by two per team, as reported by NBC Sports. Well allow me to translate what’s going on. This will totally shake up the start of the season slated for September 10-14. The Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The game was scheduled for August 6, 2020 which was concludes the HOF (Hall of Fame) festivities. In this article I will share the good news and bad news of shortening the preseason.

Good News For A Short Preseason

Two things that quickly come to mind with the NFL shortened preseason would be the health of star players (especially those players with huge contracts) and getting back on track with sports. Think about a player like Lamar Jackson (reigning MVP) being under center on a regular running play and tearing his ACL in the process and is out for an extended period of time. This has happened in the past with key players getting hurt in the preseason getting reps with the first unit. By him (your star player) getting limited reps in the preseason keeps him fresh and not running as much of a risk of getting hurt. The first kickoff from any game preseason or regular season will give the country a sense of normalcy. Football will bring the masses back together. Our country needs it right now.

Bad News For A Short Preseason

The issues that I see coming to the forefront with shortening the preseason is revenue and scheduling. For the past 36 years, each NFL team has has participated in a minimum of four preseason games up to a maximum of five (if a team is in the HOF game). Usually an NFL team is looking at two home games and two road games for the preseason. By shortening this year’s preseason, a team would lose $6-9 million dollars on average (at the stadium) this is not counting television money. Revenue plays a huge part in contracts for free agent and roster players heading into the season. Finally, the season schedule will be thrown off a bit. The start of the preseason games will be delayed and end sooner – leaving a longer layoff before the September 10-14 season openers. The season schedules for the NY Giants and Jets were thrown into a tail spin because of scheduling as well.

My Thoughts

I would love to see live football action right about now! We’ve been sitting and chomping at the bit for some good ol’ smash mouth football. But think about this, you’ve been waiting to see your favorite team on the field and now the preseason is shortened. As a sports nut, I need and want my football, but I had two games stripped away leaving me with a two week gap before the first game of the season. How would you feel about that? I’ll give you my answer …not bad at all!