Texican Court Announces John Thomas as General Manager

IRVING, TEXAS – Texican Court, the highly anticipated 152-room retro-inspired motor court concept by Valencia Group, scheduled to open in fall 2018, announced today the selection of John Thomas as the property’s General Manager.

Making for an exceptional travel and hospitality experience, Texican Court is conveniently located across from the Irving Convention Center and thriving Toyota Music Factory, Irving’s newest all-in-one entertainment and dining destination.

The hotel’s design will feature Spanish mission-style architecture with a subtle layer of Texas, making it a unique blend of Mexican and the Lone Star State cultures. Texican Court will have retro-inspired rooms, 3,500 square feet of indoor meeting and event space, three distinct courtyards, a circular-styled pool, large wood-burning fire pits, rocking chairs, live music, the Two Mules Cantina restaurant and more.

As General Manager, Thomas will be responsible for developing processes and systems to successfully open the hotel, and upon opening, will manage all aspects of operations. He began his career in hospitality in 2000 as a banquet setup attendant and has demonstrated his leadership in various management roles. Thomas has been a part of the Valencia Group since 2004, most recently as general manager of Lone Star Court, Austin’s retro-inspired motor court hotel located at The Domain.

“John has played a key role in Lone Star Court’s success over the past two years and has a proven record of accomplishments,” said Valencia Group Executive Vice President of Operations Roy Kretschmer. “He has the skills and experience of a successful general manager, as well as a personality and management style that make him a natural fit for Texican Court.”

Prior to working at Lone Star Court, Thomas worked for other Valencia Group hotels including Hotel Sorella CITYCENTRE in Houston and Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio.

“I’m pleased to continue working for Valencia Group and look forward to the opening of Texican Court,” said Thomas. “Texican Court’s distinct design and personality will offer an iconic setting for people to escape everyday life and embrace a world where time moves slower.”

Thomas is a native Texan from San Antonio. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio.