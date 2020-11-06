Texas Tech Red Raiders vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – November 7 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX

Records Before the Game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-4, 1-4 Big 12)

TCU Horned Frogs (2-3, 2-3 Big 12)



These two teams are like wounded cats in a corner. They are dangerous and will come out of the corner fighting. TCU has won two of their last five games. While TTU has only won one out of their last five. Both teams are known to struggle in the 4th quarter of every game. The team that closes out in the 4th will win this one.



Why you should watch this game

The Big 12 conference is up for grabs. Both teams are on the outside looking in. The winner this week could help make a little noise in conference.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Time to decorate the house for Thanksgiving. You are hosting Thanksgiving dinner at your house and the missus has you doing odds and ends… so watching this one isn’t that important.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

QB Alan Bowman is a gunslinger. He can create so much offense with his arm and legs. Play calling will be key for their offense this week. He has 920 yards passing with 7 TDs and 4 interceptions. Look for the Red Raiders to come out passing the ball. TCU’s defense has to contain him. The Red Raider defense has to create turnovers to have a chance on the road.

TCU Horned Frogs

Head Coach Gary Patterson is somewhere scratching his head. On paper, his team is loaded. One the field you see something opposite at best. They beat Texas and Baylor, but lose to ISU, KSU and OU. QB Max Duggan has to make better decisions in the red zone. He can’t force passes into the end zone. Freshman running back Darwin Barlow needs the ball this week. He averages 5.8/ yards per carry.



Prediction

The over/under is 62. Take the under in this one. ESPN is giving TCU a 83% chance of winning at home. I’m taking TCU by 10.

Final Score

TCU – 31

TTU – 21