Texas State Bobcats at SMU Mustangs: Game Preview

By Zach Walker

Game Info

Texas State Bobcats vs SMU Mustangs

Saturday – September 14 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN3

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX

Records Before the Game

Texas State Bobcats: 0-2; 0-0 in Sun Belt (Last Week: L vs Wyoming 23-14)

SMU Mustangs: 2-0; 0-0 in AAC (Last Week: W vs North Texas 49-27)

Who’s got the advantage?

When SMU has the ball: The Mustangs wanted to win that game versus North Texas and went and jumped out early, with Buechele setting the Mustangs in the red zone with a big time run, then a beauty of a play-action pull down strike to Reggie Roberson. Then Xavier Jones on the next drive clips off a 24-yard touchdown, where he ran through his own blocker Reggie Roberson, then pulling a UNT defender in with him. The next drive, Buechele uncorked a dime going to Tyler Page for a 40-yard gain, then a two yard slam by Ke’Mon Freeman to put the Mustangs up three scores with three minutes left in the first quarter. Point is: The Mustangs started STRONG. If they can come out like every week, they can have a chance in any game.

The arsenal of weapons at the disposal of Shane Buechele is often just too overwhelming for a defense to hold up against, and Buechele through the first two weeks of the season has shown to be capable of making the throws on any spot of the field.

When Texas State has the ball: This Texas State offense is going to test the defense of the Mustangs, if their game against Wyoming is any indication. In a pretty tightly contested game, the Texas State offense ran the ball with only sixteen designed runs to running backs to Caleb Twyford and Anthony Taylor. The game was coming off of the arm of Gresch Jensen. Jensen was slinging the football at home to the tune of 54 passes. He finished with just a hair under 400 yards for the game, with a touchdown and a pair of picks. The SMU defense could be worried, if not for the muzzling that they managed to put on Mason Fine, the UNT record setting passer in the last game. Fine was only a good gain, towards the finish of the game, away from setting another record for UNT passing, but the SMU defense held and did not concede to Fine. The Mustangs were savage up front too, really making sure that Mason Fine was never set and never comfortable in the pocket. The names on defense were excellent for SMU. Turner Coxe, Delontae Scott, Pono Davis, and Demerick Gary were ALWAYS on 11, Richard Moore was a menace keeping things in check, and Rodney Clemons and Patrick Nelson were an absolute duo on the backend.

What will it take for the Mustangs to win?

The Mustangs allowed a couple of massive running plays to North Texas, and that can’t happen to Texas State. If it’s basically a continuation of the way they played against North Texas, it should be a good game going SMU way. If they start hot and can pin the ears back against the Bobcats’ offense, it should be a great time.

Final Score

SMU – 45

Texas State 20