Texas Rangers: Won 7 of Last 8 Games

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers won their last series against the Rockies and looked to continue their winning ways this past week. They faced off against the Royals and Twins. They swept the Royals and took the series against the Twins. Yet, the Rangers still find themselves 18 games behind the first place Houston Astros.

Series at the Royals

Game 1 – The Rangers faced off against two AL Central opponents. In the opening game Bartolo “Big Sexy” Colon faced off against Ian Kennedy. Big Sexy turned in a quality start. Ian Kennedy gave up four runs. Shin-Soo Choo continued his on base streak and continues to be an incredibly dominate hitter. Choo reached base 5 times in this game. He walked three times and got two hits. Elvis Andrus made his long awaited return after his arm injury and walked twice. Adrian Beltre raked 3 RBIs. The running theme of this week was the Rangers performing like they should have since the start of the year. Since Beltre and Andrus have been hurt for so long there have been gaping holes in the lineup. Since their return, the inconsistency of the younger players has been minimized. The Rangers took an early 5-2 lead and never relinquished it. Jake Diekman, Tony Barnette, and Keone Kela all threw a scoreless inning. Win 6-3.

Game 2 – Cole Hamels threw a gem and the Rangers maintained a lead all game against Jason Hammel. Kela and Diekman were also excellent, and no Rangers pitcher gave up an earned run. Nomar Mazara had three hits. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, utility superman, had three hits and a walk. Jurickson Profar reached base three times. Delino DeShields had two RBI. Win 4-1.

Game 3 – The all hyphenated battery of Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Austin Bibens-Dirkx was incredible. Kiner-Falefa continues to show off his ability to be versatile. Bibens-Dirkx, who is affectionately referred to as “ABD” by fans, was exceptional. He lasted 6.2 IP and gave up one run. ABD frequently drops his arm angle down to a side arm slot to keep hitters honest. ABD has been a welcome change from Matt Moore, who has been downright awful. Moore’s two-year, $19 million dollar contract can only be described as repulsive. Joey Gallo walked three times in this game and stole a base. The walk continues to a huge weapon for Gallo. Jakob Junis turned in a quality start for the Royals, but it was not enough. The Rangers took a 3-1 lead into the 9th inning and Jake Diekman gave up a solo shot to Mike Moustakas. The Rangers held on and completed the sweep. Win 3-2.

Series at the Twins

Game 1 – The Rangers faced off against the Twins and drummed them in the opening game. Mike Minor pitched very well for the Rangers, going 6 IP with one earned run. Jesse Chavez and Chris Martin both turned in scoreless outings in relief. Choo reached base three times. Andrus reached base twice. This set the table for Mazara and Beltre to both net multiple RBI. Choo also had a two-run homer. The Rangers loaded the bases in the top of the seventh when Brian Dozier made an incredible diving stop on a line drive off of a Elvis Andrus line drive. Dozier glove flipped the ball to the shortstop to end the inning. The Rangers beat Fernando Romero and the Twins. Win 8-1.

Game 2 – The Rangers shelled Jake Odorizzi in the second inning. He did not make it out of the brutal second inning, in which the Rangers scored 6 runs. This was done off of a Delino DeShields single, a Choo double, and a Mazara single. The Rangers piled on with a Robinson Chirinos homer in the third inning to make the game 8-2. Yovani Gallardo lasted 5.1 IP and gave up four runs. Matt Moore came in and gave up two runs over 2.1 IP. Keone Kela came in and closed the game out. Win 9-6.

Game 3 – The Rangers win streak was snapped by Jose Berrios. Berrios went 7 innings and only gave up three hits. He struck out 12. Choo managed to reach base twice. Beltre and Rougie Odor also had hits. Bartolo “Big Sexy” Colon pitched well, going 7 innings and giving up two runs. Alex Claudio pitched a scoreless inning. The Rangers were shutout. Loss 2-0.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

6/25 vs Padres 7:05 p.m.

6/26 vs Padres 7:05 p.m.

6/27 vs Padres 7:05 p.m.

6/29 vs White Sox 7:05 p.m.

6/30 vs White Sox 8:05 p.m.

7/1 vs White Sox 2:05 p.m.

