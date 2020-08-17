Texas Rangers: Win Two Series, Stay In Hunt

By Wiley Singleton

The Rangers faced off against the Mariners and Rockies and did reasonably well.

Rangers versus Mariners

Game 1 – Kyle Gibson was blown up in a brutal loss to the awful Mariners. The Rangers went into this game in 2nd place in the AL West. This loss to the rebuilding Mariners knocked them back down to 3rd. Ranger killer Kyle Seagar had 4 RBI. Willie Calhoun, Nick Solak, and Shin-Soo Choo all reached base twice. Loss 10-2.

Game 2 – Mike Minor has had a sore arm recently. It has rendered him ineffective. Minor was on an innings limit. IKF and Nick Solak both had good days. The Rangers got out to an early lead and held it. Solak, IFK, and Todd Frazier have been performing well. Joey Gallo, Rougie Odor, and Elvis Andrus are all performing poorly. Gallo and Odor provide the occasional pop you expect from them, but are very cold in between bursts of power. Win 4-2.

Game 3- Things looked bleak for the Rangers after Taijuan Walker was exceptional through 6. Thankfully for the Rangers, the Mariners showed why they are one of the worst teams in the MLB. Awful pitching and defense sank the Mariners. Win 7-4.

Rangers at Rockies

Game 1 – After beating the Mariners at home, the Rangers traveled to Coors Field, the best hitters park in the league. Lance Lynn turned in an exceptional performance. The Rangers defense was pretty sloppy this week overall, despite players like Nick Solak showing flashes of brilliance. The sloppy defense cost Lynn an unearned run, but Lynn persevered. This game can be considered for one of the best of the year, especially if the Rangers do not make the playoffs. Lynn turned in a 2-hit complete game masterpiece. Lynn decimated a lineup stacked with premier hitters in their stadium. Chris Woodward made the correct decision to send Lynn out to finish the 9th with over 100 pitches. Lynn stood tall like a true ace in a pitchers graveyard to solo carry his team to victory. Win 3-2.

Game 2 – Derek Dietrich had another tremendous impact in this game. He had a massive, game winning homer in the 8th. Shin-Soo Choo had 3 hits and 2 RBI. Every Ranger that started got a hit. Kyle Gibson turned in a quality start. Rafael Montero got the save. Win 6-4.

Game 3 – Kolby Allard was a victim of poor defense in a sloppy game for the Rangers that got out of hand early, despite the Rangers scoring first. This game was a perfect example of what happens when you take below average, inexperienced defenders and ask them to play out of position. Despite only recording 1 error, this game was a slopfest from the Rangers. Starters were pulled for the Rangers midway through the game. Loss 6-10.

Edinson Volquez and Jose Leclerc are both injured and not expected to return this year.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

8/17 vs Padres 8:05 p.m.

8/18 vs Padres 3:05 p.m.

8/19 vs Padres 8:10 p.m.

8/20 vs Padres 7:10 p.m.

8/21 @Mariners 8:10 p.m.

8/22 @Mariners 8:10 p.m.

8/23 @Mariners 3:10 p.m.