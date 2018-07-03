Texas Rangers: Win Both Series, Choo on Base Streak Continues

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers continued their winning ways against the Padres and White Sox by taking each series. The Rangers were coming off of two series wins the previous week as well. That being said the team is only 16.5 games behind the AL West division leading Houston Astros. Trade rumors for the team continue to swirl as the MLB All-Star game approaches.

Series versus the Padres

Game 1 – Cole Hamels failed to make it to the sixth inning. Hamels was opposed by Joey Lucchesi, who went four innings but gave up no runs. Shin-Soo Choo reached base four times. The Rangers were down 4-1 in the 6th inning and with two men on, Robinson Chirinos laced a ball to left field to make the game 4-3. After that, Delino DeShields tied the game with a hit to right. Then with runners on the corners Shin-Soo Choo broke the game open and made it 6-4. Chirinos got a run for the Rangers in the seventh inning to make it 7-4. The Rangers bullpen tossed four scoreless innings. Tony Barnette, Jose Leclerc, Chris Martin, Keone Kela all contributed to the outing. Win 7-4

Game 2 – Former Ranger Tyson Ross gave up two solo shots but lasted six innings. Ross was the Matt Moore of last season but is doing well in his return to the Padres. Austin Bibens-Dirkx, affectionately referred to as ABD, was again strong in his start. He tossed five scoreless innings. Alex Claudio and Jesse Chavez both threw a scoreless inning before Jake Diekman came in and blew the game. Jose Leclerc came in and cleaned up the mess, but the game was lost. Robinson Chirinos had a homer, Mazara went 3-5, and Brad Hand of the Padres got the save. Loss 3-2

Game 3 – Mike Minor had the best start since Bartolo “Big Sexy” Colon’s near perfect game. He was perfect through a little over 6 innings. He lasted seven innings and gave up one hit. Chris Martin gave up two runs. Jose Leclerc walked two but escaped the eighth inning. Keone Kela had another exceptional save. DeShields had an incredible catch to end the seventh inning. Ryan Rua had a homer. Beltre had a double and an RBI. Choo had two hits. Clayton Richard took the loss. Win 5-2

Series versus the White Sox

Game 1 – The Rangers faced off against the rebuilding White Sox and obliterated their starter Dylan Covey. Covey lasted 2.1 innings and was shelled brutally. Covey was trashed for eight runs. Rougie Odor, Robinson Chirinos, Nomar Mazara, Joey Gallo, and Choo all had homers. Choo’s came off of a reliever. The Rangers had the lead the entire game. They had five homers before the 3rd inning ended. Yovani Gallardo turned in 7.1 innings of solid ball. He gave up three runs. Tony Barnette and Matt Moore turned in scoreless performances. Win 11-3

Game 2 – The Rangers turned in another solid offensive game on Saturday. Bartolo “Big Sexy” Colon turned in a decent outing and got a win in this game against Carlos Rodon. Every Ranger in the lineup got a hit. Robinson Chirinos had a monsterous 3 RBI double to make the game 4-2. The game was relatively close until late. The Rangers built their early lead on Ryan Rua and Joey Gallo homers. The game got a little closer in the seventh, but the Rangers scored a run capitalizing on Delino DeShields’ speed. The eighth inning was a seven run nightmare for the White Sox with the Rangers infielders doing most of the damage. Profar and Andrus excelled in this inning. Win 13-4

Game 3 – Rougie Odor continues to improve, he went 3-3 with two walks and a stolen base. Joey Gallo had two RBIs, a walk, and a triple. Cole Hamels gave up seven runs, and was outpitched by Reynaldo Lopez. The Rangers tied the game in the forth at 2-2, but gave up 5 runs next inning. After that Adrian Beltre pinch hit as the tying run in the 8th. Beltre struck out. Matt Moore, the most overpaid mop-up man in baseball, gave up two runs to end the game. Loss 10-5

The Rangers have to face the Astros and Tigers next. The Tigers are decent and the Astros swept the Rangers last time they played.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

7/3 vs Astros 7:05 p.m.

7/4 vs Astros 6:05 p.m.

7/5 @Tigers 6:10 p.m.

7/6 @Tigers 6:00 p.m.

7/7 @Tigers 3:10 p.m.

7/8 @Tigers 12:10 p.m.