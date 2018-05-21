Texas Rangers: Trying to Hold It Together

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers continue to hang in there despite injuries and bad luck interfering with their season. As of Monday morning, the team is 12 games back of division leading Houston Astros. Rumors are beginning to gain momentum as the turmoil continues to produce losses and series losses. Will Jon Daniels be able to navigate these choppy waters? Will the team get back to winning games consistently? Should Ranger fans just wait until the new stadium is open? Until we get our answers, let’s take a look at this past week…

Series at the Seattle Mariners

Game 1 – The Rangers began their week with a two game set against the Mariners. Mike Minor only lasted 3.1 innings. He pitched poorly and was opposed by Mike Leake. Leake also failed to record a quality start, but was better than Minor. The Rangers tied the game 6-6 in the sixth inning off a Rougie Odor double. The Rangers managed to take the lead in the top of the 8th. Jose Leclerc, who has actually been pretty good this season, showcased his inaccurate arm by air mailing a throw on a bunt to first. A close play with one out in the 9th allowed Jurickson Profar to score after a close play at first on a Joey Gallo groundout. The game was tied and went into extra innings. Alex Claudio would take the loss, after allowing a walkoff hit up the middle in the 11th. Gallo had a homer in the loss. Loss 9-8.

Game 2 – Bartolo “Big Sexy” Colon continues to be the best Ranger on the roster. He did not walk anyone nor did he give up a run. He only gave up four hits. Keona Kela gave up one run in the 9th to ruin the shutout, but the Rangers secured the win. Delino DeShields had 2 RBIs. Isiah Kiner-Falefa had two hits and a walk. Rangers win, despite Chris Bergman pitching as well as Bartolo Colon. Win 5-1.

Series at the White Sox

Game 1 – Doug Fister and James Shields were both excellent in this Rangers vs White Sox matchup. The starters left with the Rangers up 1-0. Erratic walk specialist Jose Leclerc came in and blew the lead just like in the game against the Mariners. Leclerc walked three people and air mailed another throw to first to blow the 2-0 lead. Kevin Jepsen came in and allowed the inherited runners to score. The Rangers blow another one as the offense struggles. Loss 4-2.

Game 2 – The inaccurate Carson Fulmer faced off against Matt Moore in the opposite of a pitcher’s duel. Both players struggled immensely to find the zone and were pulled early. The game was very close until Shin-Soo Choo belted a grand slam to open the game up. Thankfully for Matt Moore and his 7.00+ ERA, his bullpen helped him out. Jesse Chavez, Alex Claudio, and Tony Barnette all turned in scoreless outings. The only runs allowed after Moore left were unearned. Profar and Gallo had 3 RBIs each. The Rangers win a blowout behind good hitting. Matt Moore was placed on the DL several days after this start. Win 12-5.

Game 3 – The Rangers needed Adrian Beltre badly in this outing. They had trouble scoring runs, managing only 3 against the team with the second worst ERA in the league. Choo walked twice. Profar had two RBIs. Ariel Jurado played in place of the injured Cole Hamels. He was below average, and lasted 4.2 innings. Loss 5-3.

Game 4 – The Rangers were utterly dominated by the White Sox pitching. Reynaldo Lopez pitched eight godly innings. He allowed two hits and struck out eight. Mike Minor did not make it through the sixth. Rangers lose again. Loss 3-0.

The Rangers will face off against the Yanks and the Royals at home this week.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

5/21 vs Yankees 7:05 p.m.

5/22 vs Yankees 7:05 p.m.

5/23 vs Yankees 6:05 p.m.

5/24 vs Royals 7:05 p.m.

5/25 vs Royals 7:05 p.m.

5/26 vs Royals 3:05 p.m.

5/27 vs Royals 2:05 p.m.