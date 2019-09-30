Texas Rangers: Temple is Officially Closed

By Wiley Singleton

The Rangers played their final game at Globe Life Park Sunday. They will be in a new stadium with air conditioning next year. They defeated the Yankees in their final game of the season. The Rangers were not expected to make the playoffs this year, but they had some solid elements to build on. Joey Gallo looked great when healthy. Mike Minor and Lance Lynn looked like a great combo of pitchers. When combined with an ace the Rangers could be a real threat.

The Ballpark in Arlington opened in 1994, but is now being retired. The weather is the main reason for this. The final game of the season was a blistering mid-90s despite taking place in late September.

The Rangers struggled due to lack of pitching depth and hitting consistency. Elvis Andrus has been going downhill since he hurt his elbow. Rougie Odor is powerful but clueless. Ronald Guzman had a poor year with too many strikeouts. Nomar Mazara did not develop. Joey Gallo looked amazing until he got hurt. Willie Calhoun looked good with power.

The bullpen was below average, but young arms like Emmanual Clase are promising. Jose Leclerc was a high disappointment.

Ultimately, the Rangers will need to land a huge free agent to break in the new stadium. The Rangers have a decent chance to be a wildcard threat next year, but will need to sign some pitching in the offseason. Final record for the 2019 season: 78-84