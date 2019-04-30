Texas Rangers: Swept by A’s, Split with Seattle

By Wiley Singleton

The Rangers have struggled to win games at the Oakland Coliseum. Their recent series against the A’s last week was no different. The Rangers did split with the hated M’s to end the week. Let’s see how each game went down…

Series at Athletics

Game 1 – Mike Minor gave up 4 ER over 6 IP. Shin-Soo Choo got 2 hits. Joey Gallo walked twice. The Rangers gave up 6 runs and only scored 1. Chris Bassitt started and got the win. Loss 6-1

Game 2 – The Rangers were drummed for 11 runs and lost badly to Oakland. Choo never reached base. Danny Santana got 3 hits in his continuous strong relief effort of the injured Rougie Odor. Lance Lynn was shelled badly, giving up 8 ER. The game was out of reach for the Rangers after the 4th inning. Joey Gallo had 3 hits and a walk. Loss 11-5

Game 3 – Shin-Soo Choo began the game by reaching base as usual. Santana followed with a single, but the inning was squandered. Kyle Dowdy was decent in 3 innings, but gave up a 3 run homer to Marcus Semien. The game was tied at 3 when Jesse Chavez was brought into the game and immediately blew the tie. The game was tied later on a wild pitch that scored Jeff Mathis. Chris Martin blew the game in the 9th, giving up a walkoff single to Chad Pinder. Rangers lose despite a Logan Forsythe homer. Loss 6-5

Series at Mariners

Game 1 – Taylor Hearn was brutalized for 4 ER and only recorded 1 out. Every reliever brought in after him was also popped. Jose Leclerc got some mop up work in, and was the only Rangers pitcher to not give up a run. He recorded two outs. Andrus and Choo both had two hits. Loss 14-2

Game 2 – Shelby Miller lasted 5 IP and gave up 4 ER. The Rangers fell behind early after an Edwin Encarnacion 3 run monster shot. Nomar Mazara countered with a 2 run homer of his own in the 4th off of Justice Sheffield. Sheffield was put in after Yusei Kikuchi executed an excellent opening frame. Nomar Mazara drove in another in the 8th to make the game 4-3. Shin-Soo Choo tied the game in the 9th with a pinch hit homer. The Mariners won the game in the 11th when Mitch Haniger hit a laser to 3rd base. Loss 5-4

Game 3 – Elvis Andrus started the damage early with a 3 run homer. Rougie Odor followed with a 3 run homer of his own after sloppy Seattle defense created an opportunity for him. Mike Minor was dealing and set a career high strikeout total, 13. Logan Forsythe continued to be effective, opening the day with 3 straight hits. Mariners starter Mike Leake gave up 5 ER. The game was so out of hand by the 9th the Mariners put in a utility man Dylan Moore to clean up the mess. He gave up 4 runs. Joey Gallo had a homer. Every Ranger who started got a hit. Odor, Andrus, Pence, and Forsythe all had 3 RBI. Ariel Jurado was excellent in his relief of Minor. Win 15-1

Game 4 – Lance Lynn was excellent in his start. He had 9 SO over 7 IP. He gave up 1 ER. The Rangers drummed a variety of Mariners pitchers to run up a massive lead. Seattle also had 4 errors. They lead the AL in errors. Hunter Pence and Logan Forsythe continue to be effective. Elvis Andrus hit a homer to move into 4th place all time for Rangers hits. Shin-Soo Choo was electric from the leadoff spot as usual. Brett Martin and Jose Leclerc both tossed scoreless frames. Danny Santana was solid at his start at 1st. Win 14-1

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

4/30 vs Pirates 6:05 p.m.

5/1 vs Pirates 11:35 a.m.

5/3 vs Blue Jays 7:05 p.m.

5/4 vs Blue Jays 7:05 p.m.

5/5 vs Blue Jays 2:05 p.m.