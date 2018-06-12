Texas Rangers: Sweep A’s, Swept by Astros

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers faced off against the Oakland A’s and played very well. They used solid pitching and home runs to sweep the two game series.

Series Versus the A’s

Game 1 – Matt Moore faced off against Sean Manaea. Moore actually tuned in a quality start after being awful all year. It is worth noting he was still dominated by Ranger killer Khris Davis. Davis drew a walk, hit a double and a home run. Moore netted the quality start after giving up three earned runs in 6 innings. Robinson Chirinos hit a home run on his birthday. Jurickson Profar also smashed a homer. Shin-Soo Choo belted a two run shot to tie the game at 4. Joey Gallo and Adrian Beltre belted homers too. Keona Kela got the save and the Rangers win a game off of their power bats. Win 7-4.

Game 2 – Bartolo “Big Sexy” Colon faced off against eccentric rightie Daniel Mengden. Profar had a great night, hitting two homers. Gallo also belted one to the upper deck. When the game was 4-0, Ronald Guzman belted an upper deck shot to make the game 6-0. The control expert, Big Sexy, turned in a solid outing. Colon and Hamels continue to be the Rangers best starters. Colon netted the win, and the Rangers used the big fly to win another one against Oakland. Khris Davis did damage despite the loss, blasting a homer of his own. Jed Lowrie was also solid, crushing two doubles and drawing a walk. Win 8-2.

Series Verses the Astros

Game 1 – The days of the Rangers dominating the Lone Star Series are long gone. The Astros have the best pitching staff in the league and it showed. Cy Young candidate Gerrit Cole shut down the Rangers. He allowed one run over six innings. Cole Hamels went longer, but gave up more runs. 7.1 IP and 5 ERs was Hamels’ stat line. Astros won an easy one. Loss 5-2.

Game 2 – Doug Fister faced off against Justin Verlander and Verlander won the duel. Verlander turned in a quality start, making it through six innings, allowing three runs. Fister lasted 5 IP but gave up five, walking and striking out 2. Choo netted a homer but it was not enough. Bregman and Altuve both had homers. Loss 7-3.

Game 3 – Mike Minor faced off against Charlie Morton. Morton had significant control issues. He pegged four batters and walked six. Minor turned in a quality start, lasting 6 and giving up 3 ER. The game was tied at 3 when George Springer came up to the plate with two on with two outs in the seventh. Springer slapped and RBI single to left to break the 3-3 tie. The Rangers left 17 runners on base. The game ended with Adrian Beltre pinch hitting for slumping Delino DeShields. Beltre hit into a double play which he jogged to first to end the game in a double play. Loss 4-3.

Game 4 – Dallas Keuchel usually struggles at Globe Life Park. This was the case in the 4th game of this series. Thankfully for him he was opposed by Matt Moore. Keuchel lasted 4.1 and gave up 14 hits and 5 earned runs. Matt Moore’s ineptitude was hard to eclipse. He also have up five runs, but over fewer innings. Moore gave up five runs. Moore recorded 0 strikeouts and looked as if he was throwing batting practice. Jesse Chavez was crisp in relief. He lasted longer than Moore, and only gave up one run in 4.0 IP. Diekman followed him with a scoreless inning. Unfortunately, Keone Kela gave up a run in the final inning to give the Astros the lead. Profar was hitless in this game. Choo continues his on base streak, going 1-5. Beltre had three hits and a walk. Rougie also had two hits and two runs. The Rangers miss Elvis Andrus badly. Moore immediately put the team in the hole after a George Springer Dinger homer on the first pitch of the game. The Game was tied at 7-7 when Keone Kela threw a pitch with runners on 2nd and 3rd. AJ Hinch trotted out to the umpires to complain and Kela was called for a balk, putting the Astros ahead. Bannister was run from the game like the Rangers. Loss 8-7.