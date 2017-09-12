Texas Rangers: Still Hanging Around

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Wiley Singleton

The Rangers continued their season of mediocrity in the early weeks of September.

Last week began against the Atlanta Braves. The Braves sent out former Ranger RA Dickey. Dickey was shelled. Carlos Gomez had a good day, as did Rougie Odor. Andrew Cashner turned in a quality start and the Rangers easily won the game 8-2.

The second game of the series was postponed due to inclement weather. The teams played a doubleheader the following day.

Elvis Andrus excelled in this offensive explosion from the Rangers. The Rangers took a big lead but the game got a little bit closer at the end. Tyson Ross struggled again, despite being moved to the bullpen. Rangers won 12-8.

Delino DeShields had the rare poor game in the second half of the doubleheader. Delino went 0-5 and the Rangers lost a close one 4-5. Cole Hamels gave up four runs and the Rangers failed to sweep the Braves. Hamels hit an RBI in this game. Joey Gallo had two walks and continues to hit for power.

The Yankees came to Texas to take on the Rangers. The Yanks went up 5-1 early. The top four hitters of the Rangers lineup all had multiple hits. Elvis Andrus had another great day, logging three RBIs. Robinson Chirinos continues to be an effective catcher. He had two hits and two walks. The Rangers managed to win 11-5, defeating one of the Yankees best pitchers, Tanaka.

Luis Severino, David Robertson, and Aroldis Chapman held the Rangers to one hit. The second game of the series was extraordinarily one-sided. The Yanks won 3-1.

The Rangers lost the rubber match of the series badly. They managed to get more runs and hits than they did in Game 2, but so did the Yankees. AJ Griffin was lit up and lasted only three innings. Tyson Ross was also bad on the back end of the bullpen again. Shin-Soo Choo had a couple RBIs, but the Rangers lost this one 16-7.

This week, the Rangers won their opening game Monday against the Seattle Mariners. Ariel Miranda did not even last two innings against the Rangers offense. Andrew Moore pitched the final six innings of the game for the Mariners. He pitched well, only giving up one run. The Rangers managed to win the game 5-3. Shin-Soo Choo and Delino DeShields we’re both strong at the top of the line up with two hits each. Cole Hamels turned in a quality start and Matt Bush came back strong in this Ranger win.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

9/12 vs Mariners 7:05 p.m.

9/13 vs Mariners 7:05 p.m.

9/14 vs Mariners 7:05 p.m.

9/15 @Angels 9:07 p.m.

9/16 @Angels 8:07 p.m.

9/17 @Angels 2:37 p.m.