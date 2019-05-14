Texas Rangers: Split with Pirates, Pounded by Astros

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers are currently sitting 4th in the American League West. They are a motley crew trying to maintain their sanity while putting up competitive numbers on a nightly basis. Unfortunately for the team, pitching and hitting aren’t their strengths as evidenced by their most recent play. Hang in there Rangers fans, a new stadium and all its amenities is right are the corner. Enough of that, let’s see how the team fared against the Bucs and ‘Stros last week…

Series at Pirates

Game 1 – The Rangers traveled to Pittsburgh after losing the opening two games of a split four game series. Adrian Sampson was roughed up for 5 ER over 5 IP. Jesse Chavez and Jose Leclerc followed with scoreless outings. Rougie Odor went 0-3. Hunter Pence did well and had all 4 RBI. The Rangers still managed to lose. Loss 5-4

Game 2 – Shelby Miller started for the Rangers against Nick Kingham. Joey Gallo opened up the scoring with a two run shot in the third. The Pirates recaptured the lead in the 4th inning. They added to it in the 6th. Hunter Pence hit a grand slam in the 8th. The Rangers mounted a 9th inning comeback that included a Rougie Odor homer. Chris Martin gets the save. Win 9-6

Series at Astros

Game 1 – After doing well in the open home series against the Astros, the Rangers went to Houston. Wade Miley outpitched Mike Minor, who failed to record a quality start. Shin-Soo Choo walked twice. Hunter Pence had 2 RBI. Loss 4-2

Game 2 – Lance Lynn lasted 7 IP and gave up 3 ER. The long ball was his nemesis. Justin Verlander, Ryan Pressly, and Roberto Osuna held the Rangers to 2 hits. Rangers lose a boring game. Loss 3-0

Game 3 – Jesse Chavez was solid in the opener role, by pitching a shutout inning; but Drew Smyly and Kyle Dowdy made a mess of the game after the first inning. Gerrit Cole turned in a quality start, and Chris Devenski gave up 3 ER, but Hector Rondon and Josh James shut the door. Ronald Guzman returned from injury with 3 RBI. Loss 11-4

Game 4 – Adrian Sampson was shelled again. He lasted 3.1 IP and gave up 5 ER. Ariel Jurado was solid again and pitched 1.2 scoreless IP. Brett Martin was popped again, giving up 5 ER. Elvis Andrus had 2 RBI. Choo and Kiner-Falefa walked. Guzman walked twice. Loss 15-5

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

5/14 @Royals 7:15 p.m.

5/15 @Royals 7:00 p.m.

5/16 @Royals 12:15 p.m.

5/17 vs Cardinals 7:05 p.m.

5/18 vs Cardinals 3:00 p.m.

5/19 vs Cardinals 2:05 p.m.