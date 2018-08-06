Texas Rangers: Split with Diamondbacks, Best Orioles

By Wiley Singleton

Series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks

Game 1 – Robbie Ray was bested by Martin Perez in this opening game. Shin-Soo Choo had four RBI. Jurickson Profar and Delino DeShields both had two walks. Cory Gearrin and Jose Leclerc both turned in scoreless innings. Jake Diekman finished the game with two strikeouts before being traded to Diamondbacks. Win 9-5

Game 2 – The Rangers were dominated by Zack Godley in game two. He struck out ten and only gave up two hits over seven innings. Godley only walked one. Godley was simply too good for the Rangers. Bartolo Colon was below average and the Rangers lost. Loss 6-0

Series versus the Baltimore Orioles

Game 1 – The Rangers faced off against an Orioles team who recently liquidated most of its assets. Former Ranger Andrew Cashner was shelled. He gave up ten earned runs over 1.2 innings. Yovani Gallardo gave up five runs over 5.1 innings. He walked two. Eddie Butler pitched the other 3.2 innings, and gave up three runs. Profar had a monsterous homer in the opening inning. Rougie Odor continues to be red hot. The free-swinging player walked five times and had a homer in this game. Adrus had three hits and RBI. Gallo had three hits and runs. Everyone on the Rangers reached base. Win 17-8

Game 2 – Ariel Jurado turned in five innings of solid with his sinker. David Hess started for the O’s and lasted 3.1 innings. He gave up five runs. Cory Gearrin, Chris Martin, and Austin “ABD” Bibens-Dirkx all turned in scoreless outings. Rougie Odor hit four RBI. Gallo hit two. Willie Calhoun hit two as well. Win 11-3

Game 3 – Dylan Bundy turned in a quality start, lasting six innings and giving up one earned run. Mike Minor was even better. He gave up one run over seven innings. Gearrin threw a scoreless inning, as did Jose Leclerc. The Rangers win off of a Joey Gallo homer. Rougie Odor reached base three times. Win 3-1

Game 4 – Yefry Ramirez was chased after 1.2 innings by the Rangers offense. Drew Hutchison started for the Rangers and was bad. Six runs over three innings. Matt Moore followed to seal the loss with his four innings of poor relief. He gave up three runs. Jeffrey Springs ended the game with a scoreless two innings. Profar walked three times. Chirinos had two RBI. Loss 9-6

The Rangers face off against the Mariners and Yankees this week. Cole Hamels, Jose Leclerc and Jesse Chavez were all traded off.