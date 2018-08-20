Texas Rangers: Split with Diamondbacks, Beat Angels

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers played the Arizona Diamondbacks to open last week. This was a two game series to complete the other two game series that was split in Arizona.

Series versus the Diamondbacks

Game 1 – Bartolo “Big Sexy” Colon faced off against Zack Greinke. Ronald Guzman took Greinke deep. The turning point of the game was when the Rangers were down 2-1 and Robinson Chirinos took Greinke deep to break the game open to 4-2. Arizona never recaptured the lead. Chirinos smacked another RBI in the 8th. Chirinos might not have the highest batting average, but about half of his hits are extra base hits. His power was on display this game, and he carried the offense with 4 RBI. Colon captured the win. Win 5-3

Game 2 – Yovani Gallardo pitched relatively poorly and was pulled after 3.1 innings. Jeffrey Springs gave up a run too. Shin-Soo Choo had three hits. Profar and Chirinos had two RBI each. Patrick Corbin went 7 innings. Loss 6-4

Series versus the Angels

Game 1 – After the split with the D-Backs the Rangers played the hated Angels. The Angels are struggling with injuries. Baseball’s Golden Boy Mike Trout was among the notable players injured. The Angels are .500 and badly need to win games to recover lost time in the playoff race. At this point in the Rangers season, most of the success that can be derived is from seeing young players perform well or beating hatred rivals who expect to win an easy series against a last place team. In some respects, a nice goal for the Rangers at this point would to be continue to perform well like they have after the All-Star Break, and maybe even finish above the Angels or Mariners.

Plucky young Ariel Jurado, who pitches very similar to Bartolo Colon, started for the Rangers. He gave up multiple consecutive hits and was shelled for 5 runs in the first. He proceeded to give up a homer in the following inning, but then settled down. He lasted 6 innings and the last 4 were scoreless. Matt Moore followed up with two scoreless innings. Profar smoked a solo homer in the sixth. The Rangers were down 6-4 in the 8th when the Angels bullpen melted down. The Angels had been pitching their bullpen their entire game, due to a plethora of injuries to starters. Joey Gallo had a hefty double to close the gap to one run. Shin-Soo Choo drew a walk and scored an RBI. There was a close infield hit involving Rougie Odor to make the game 7-6. A wild pitch made it 8-6. The Angels blew the lead and Jose Leclerc shut the door with two strikeouts and a save. Win 8-6

Game 2 – The Rangers popped Odrisamer Despaigne for five runs in the second inning. Despite scoring first on Drew Hutchison, the Angels were behind for most of the game. Joey Gallo had a huge triple. Gallo has had a strong month and has increased his average to well above .200. Rougie Odor’s shot to right field was part of this offensive explosion in the 2nd inning. Choo had two hits, Odor, Gallo, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had the RBIs. Carlos Tocci had three hits. Jose Leclerc came in and shut the door at the end. Win 6-4

Game 3 – Lack of pitching killed the Rangers in game 3 of this series and prevented the Rangers from sweeping the Angels. Martin Perez started the game and was bad. He gave up 6 runs overs 6 innings. Eddie Butler came in and blowtorched any chances the Rangers had. Butler gave up five runs and turned and close game into a boring game. Odor led off and had three hits. Andrus had three hits too. Joey Gallo had three hits and runs. Ronald Guzman never reached base. Loss 11-7

Game 4 – Rougie Odor smashed the hopes of the Angels in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Angels had benefited from the solid work of Jaime Barria and Ty Buttrey up until then. They were up 2-1 in a game they needed to win badly. Noe Ramirez faced off against Rougie Odor and the red hot Odor crushed a ball to right field to win the game. The shot came down as the sky started to pour and the Rangers closed out the series win with the powerful Jose Leclerc. Win 4-2

The Rangers have to face off against the two teams from the Bay. An incredibly hot Oakland team sits right next to the Astros at the top of the standings. The A’s brutalized the Rangers the last time they met. The Rangers have been a huge part of the A’s surge. The Rangers have done well against the Astros, Angels, and Mariners lately. They have also lost a ton against the A’s. The Rangers also will play the Giants in a rare rematch of the 2010 World Series.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

8/20 @A’s 9:05 p.m.

8/21 @A’s 9:05 p.m.

8/22 @A’s 2:35 p.m.

8/24 @Giants 9:15 p.m.

8/25 @Giants 3:05 p.m.

8/26 @Giants 3:00 p.m.