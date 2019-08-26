Texas Rangers: Split the Week

By Wiley Singleton

The Rangers began their week against Mike Trout and the LA Angels.

Series versus Angels

Game 1 – Kolby Allard was shelled badly for Texas. He gave up 6 runs over 5 IP. The Rangers were down massively early. The game was 6-0 before the Rangers scored a run off of Angels starter Dillon Peters. Thankfully for the Rangers, the bullpen was excellent. Phillips Valdez, Shawn Kelley, Ian Gibaut, Jose Leclerc, Rafael Montero all tossed scoreless frames. The Rangers came back late and squeaked out a walk off win off of a chopper. Hunter Pence had 3 RBI. Win 8-7

Game 2 – Andrew Heaney shut the Rangers down and held them to one run. Joe Palumbo dug his team an early hole. The Rangers went down 3-0 in the 1st inning and never recovered. Willie Calhoun had the lone RBI. Loss 5-1

Game 3 – Youngster Brock Burke was exceptional for Texas. He pitched 6 scoreless and put the Rangers in an excellent position to win. Shawn Kelly gave up a run to make the game 2-1. Then Jose Leclerc came in and blew the save. Thankfully for Texas, Emmanuel Clase threw two shutout innings afterwards. Eventually rookie Nick Solak slapped a walkoff single to right to give Texas another win. Win 3-2

Game 4 – Mike Minor had one of his worst starts of the year but was bailed out by his offense. Minor gave up 6 runs over 5.2 IP. The offense came storming backing back and eventually tied the game on a Shin-Soo Choo smack to right field to tie the game at 7. Trevor Cahill blew the game in the 9th when he gave up a walkoff run to Hunter Pence. Win 8-7

Series at White Sox

Game 1 – The Rangers were embarrassed by the White Sox in Chicago. The managed only 3 hits as Ariel Jurado went 8 innings but gave up 6 runs. Elvis Andrus had the lone RBI. Loss 6-1

Game 2 – Lance Lynn had one of his worst starts of the year, giving up 7 runs and allowing 5.2 IP. Willie Calhoun had 3 RBI in this boring game. Loss 8-3

Game 3 – Kolby Allard was great in this game. He went 6.1 scoreless IP. He was backed up by Willie Calhoun and Danny Santana who both had 2 run homers. Rafael Montero and Jose Leclerc finished this game and the Rangers won one. Win 4-0

Game 4 – The Rangers were laughed out of Chicago when they could only manage 1 measly hit against a pitcher with one of the highest ERAs in the AL. Brock Burke had an excellent start wasted in a continued display of offensive impotence. Rougie Odor went 0-4 and his batting average is below .200 again. Loss 2-0

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

8/27 @Angels 9:07 p.m.

8/28 @Angels 9:07 p.m.

8/29 vs Mariners 7:05 p.m.

8/30 vs Mariners 7:05 p.m.

8/31 vs Mariners 7:05 p.m.

9/1 vs Mariners 2:05 p.m.